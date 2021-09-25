Director explains split in two

Films that work with different points of view in a single plot are not a rarity, which is why the choice of director Mauricio Eça and screenwriters Ilana Casoy and Raphael Montes to separate the perspectives of two features is surprising. Suzane von Richtofen and Daniel Cravinhos on the Von Richthofen Case. O Omelet was able to talk with the filmmaker and Montes about the reasons that led them to format The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents, releases from Amazon Prime Video, as complementary but separate works.

Each feature is approximately 80 minutes long and tells a different point of view of the couple’s story: in the first film, Daniel’s. In the second, Suzane’s. The scripts are based on the information contained in the case file that ended with the conviction of the two for the death of the country of Suzane.

“We originally developed a single film, which contained both versions, but then we realized that we had two films in hand”, explained Eça. “Because it would be a stronger experience to have both films: the viewer watching them and being able to make their own judgment. What is interesting is that each one there has a truth, which raises questions like which is the truth, which is less true. Films end up being a puzzle, they end up being complementary, or contradictory”, he added.

The decision to split what was a single screenplay in two ended up resulting in more work for Casoy and Montes, as the writer recalled. “As Eça said, we wrote a film that already had this proposal of making two visions, but then this even more innovative idea came up: making two films. And making two films is not taking the script that already exists and cutting it in half . It is necessary, in terms of dramaturgy, to write two films”, he said. “And so, on purpose, we created what we call mirror scenes, which are scenes that are identical in the two films, but absolutely different, because the way each one counts is different”.

With the division into two distinct but complementary stories, the initial plan to launch The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Fatherss was that both films were shown in alternate sessions in the same movie theaters, what was discarded with the covid-19 pandemic.

The production of the films has nothing to do with Suzane Von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos and is based entirely on the testimonies in the case file. As a result, they received no production money and will not receive anything after release.

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Fatherss are directed by Eça (Apnea and Carousel) and script signed by Casoy, criminologist, writer and greatest expert in serial killers do Brasil, together with Montes, Brazilian writer of detective literature.

The cast still brings Allan Souza Lima, Kauan Ceglio, Leonardo Medeiros, Vera Zimmermann, Augusto Madeira, Debora Duboc, Marcelo Várzea, Fernanda Viacava, Gabi Lopes and Taiguara Nazareth. For the role of Suzane, Carla Diaz stated that was inspired by productions such as Mechanical Orange and The Silence of the Lambs.