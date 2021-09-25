Director of Galo criticizes CBF for postponing games: ‘Tears up any planning’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético



Atlético’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, did not like the postponement of three games for the club and other teams that had players called up for the Brazilian team to compete in a triple round of the World Cup qualifiers on the 7th, 10th and October 14. In an interview with the program Bate-Bola Gang, from Rádio Itatiaia, this Friday, the official criticized the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for not complying with the calendar that provided for the end of the Brazilian Championship on December 5th.

Atlético had left-back Guilherme Arana called up for the Brazilian team. The club should also see foreigners from the squad called to their teams, with defender Junior Alonso (Paraguay), Alan Franco (Ecuador), Savarino (Venezuela) and Vargas (Chile).

With the postponements of the games of Atlético, Palmeiras and Flamengo in rounds 24, 25 and 26, the Brasileirão will be extended throughout December. Caetano complained that this year’s calendar is already atypical due to the covid-19 pandemic, which amended the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and will get worse in the final stretch of competitions due to wear and tear.

“Obviously all of us in the football department wanted the competition to go on normally. And that there had been a good performance on the part of the CBF, which is asking too much, to comply with the original calendar, which is no longer original due to the atypical calendar. This worries us, because our interest was to have the current performance”, he stated.

Despite the complaint, Rodrigo Caetano said that Atlético will not reject the postponement of matches because competitors will have the games transferred to the front. Thus, Galo will not be harmed by acting without some of its owners.

“If it didn’t happen for our competitors (the postponement), obviously we would think differently. But, at this moment, there is no reason for us to abdicate Guilherme (Arana) and the other foreigners summoned. The damage would be very great”, he pointed out.

“In our understanding, even because of the situation the Brazilian team is in (leader of the Qualifiers with a free hand), it could have favored the calendar, which is so difficult. We are talking about five players who work in Brazil. We are going to have an absurd change in the calendar due to five athletes”, he added.

The official recalled that Atlético already had the match against Grêmio (19th round of the Brasileirão) postponed to November 3 because they had three players called up for the qualifiers in September. According to him, the accumulation of duels at the end of the season can lead to injuries.

“Postponing three more matches – we already have one late for the beginning of November – going into December… there are things that are beyond the scope of the assessment. The closer we are to the end of the year, the greater the likelihood of injuries, the physical and mental strain,” he said.

“We prepared ourselves with a load of training and travel logistics anticipating the end of the Brazilian Championship on December 5th. Hopefully we’ll still be in the Brazil Cup finals and, who knows, even the Libertadores final. But when that happens, any kind of planning breaks out”, he concluded.