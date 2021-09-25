Discover 5 great news that Android will receive in the coming months

Last Thursday (23), Google announced that several features available on Pixel models would be introduced to the entire Android ecosystem. In addition to the secret Google Photos folder and 1,500 new emojis, accessibility tools, revamped virtual remote control and games to pass the time on Android Auto are part of the new set.

1. Accessibility Tools

Found in development months ago, two new accessibility tools now allow users to browse mobile with facial expressions. Camera Switches and Project Activate work together to make the camera an input peripheral, a mouse and keyboard, assigning mundane or complex functions to various actions of the face.

Camera Switches is an add-on to Android’s accessibility hub, so just keep Google Play Services up to date to get access to it. Project Activate is an entirely new app, available for download from the Play Store.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

2. Reworked Android TV remote control

Google’s classic built-in remote has received a major revamp on Android after years of no updates. The tool, now more complete and with a significantly more modern look, puts the main functions of a remote control on the cell phone’s screen — ideal for those moments when the accessory has disappeared around the house.

Logging in using the conventional remote is a very time-consuming task, and the virtual control app makes it easier (Image: Playback/Google)

In this sense, the control also serves as a facilitator for one of the most boring moments of a smart TV: filling in login and password fields. If logged in, the user can use the cell phone keypad to provide credentials and get through this step more easily.

You can check if the remote is already present on your device from the add-on page in the Play Store.

3. Managing reminders (finally)

One of Google Assistant’s best-known functions is creating reminders. The tool, which already efficiently serves its purpose, can now be managed directly from the mobile app, centralized in one place.

In addition, users can also use the voice command “Ok, Google: open my reminders” on the smartphone to activate the functionality without going through other apps.

4. Most useful and fun Android Auto

Soon, Google Assistant’s personalized content recommendations have been included in Android Auto, along with a valuable boost to the Waze experience. Google also added GameSnacks to the platform, which is nothing more than a hub for short games to pass the time when traffic is completely stopped or the driver is waiting for someone.

To check out the collection of games for Android Auto, visit the official GameSnacks website.

5. Look up!

If you are distracted and live on the street with your cell phone, Heads Up will try to help you break this habit. The novelty first appeared in April of this year (still being tested) and basically is an automatic reminder from the company so that the user does not get distracted while walking.

Heads Up helps you remember to pay attention where you walk (Image: Jay Prakash Kamat/Twitter)

Heads Up is part of the set of functionalities of the Digital Wellness app, which can be downloaded from the Play Store.

According to Google, the news is still under construction for Android devices, but will be released over the next three months. So it’s worth keeping an eye out for updates to your phone’s apps in the native app store.

Source: Google