‘Disfigured’: Linda Evangelista wants R$ 267 million in compensation after a procedure that went wrong

Linda Evangelista she wants to receive US$ 50 million (R$ 267 million) in compensation after an aesthetic procedure that went wrong, leaving her “disfigured”. The model has filed a lawsuit in New York against the company Zeltiq Aesthetics for negligence, false advertising and lack of warning about side effects of the procedure, according to information from Reuters.

The treatment was done h[a mais de 5 anos, e foi uma espécie de criolipólise. “[O procedimento] it increased—not decreased—my fat cells and left me permanently deformed, even after undergoing two painful and unsuccessful corrective surgeries. I was left, as the media described it, ‘unrecognizable,’” Linda said.

Linda developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, a hardened area in localized fat. “In the process, I became a recluse. With this process, I’m moving forward to get rid of my shame and go public with my story. I’m so tired of living like this. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, even though I no longer look like myself. HAP not only destroyed my livelihood, it also sent me into a cycle of deep depression, deep sadness and the depths of self-loathing,” he added.

