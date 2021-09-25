Doctors say they were pressured by Prevent to prescribe drugs ineffective against Covid | National Newspaper

Prevent Senior health plan operator is the target of an accusation from professionals who worked in the company. They say they were pressured to prescribe drugs that were not effective against the coronavirus.

In a video, according to the complaint, a director of Prevent Senior shows doctors the so-called “Covid kit”.

“We have the boxes here in the emergency room, directly for the patient. We are here at JP, but this has standardized”, said the director in the video.

JP is the abbreviation for Jardim Paulista, a neighborhood where one of the network’s hospitals is located. The bags with the medicines were identified as “medicine kit”. In the video, you can read: “azithromycin” and “hydroxychloroquine”.

The operator tracked the number of kits distributed. Jornal Nacional had access to the graphics that Prevent’s directors sent to doctors. In blue, the kits that were distributed in emergency rooms appeared, and, in red, those delivered by motorcycle couriers to patients who underwent teleconsultation.

On March 25, Prevent Senior Director Fernando Oikawa sent a message to “not inform the patient or family member about medication or the program”. The message referred to the start of the study to test chloroquine.

Two months later, on May 9th of last year, a different orientation from another director. Felipe Cavalca sent a message to doctors asking them to advise any patient with respiratory symptoms to undergo early treatment.

The following day, May 10, director Rodrigo Esper charged the doctors.

“We haven’t yet reached the peak of the pandemic and our yields have fallen. I ask that all tutors on duty immediately talk to their teams and emphasize the importance of early treatment”, he said.

That day’s graph showed a drop in the number of kits distributed.

“Negative record. It’s not possible that we only had 28 patients with respiratory symptoms yesterday”, asked Esper.

The next day, the number of kits distributed increased. A spreadsheet shows that, until August of this year, the distribution continued.

“This hurts for us the principle of medical autonomy because it is a direct interference in the prescription in that doctor’s final act, right?”, claimed Vanessa de Araújo, representative of the São Paulo Doctors Union.

Some patients interviewed by Jornal Nacional said they signed a term authorizing the use of these drugs.

Prevent Senior’s documents also show that, in January, the network purchased 160 boxes of chloroquine. In February it did not buy any, but over the next four months it bought nearly 2 million cases of chloroquine. At the time, the operator had around 500,000 members.

But there was not always this consultation. A patient’s daughter tells that a motorcycle courier arrived at her mother’s house with a kit of medications for the so-called early treatment. The mother had not had an appointment, was not with Covid and had not asked for medication.

“She is hypertensive, diabetic, has heart disease, has eight ‘stents’, has two breasts and has a coronary bypass,” said Roberta Alvarenga, journalist and daughter of the patient.

Doctors who work directly with patients with Covid say the disease is extremely complex, that it causes different complications in different people and that it is not possible to standardize treatment for all patients.

“It is impressive that, at this point in the championship, we are talking about hydroxychloroquine. Patients who have Covid-19 already carry an increased risk of heart disease. Heart disease is a risk factor for lethality. For Covid-19 patients, it is also a complication triggered by the infection itself, which can be increased depending on the medication you are using”, highlighted Jaques Sztajnbok, intensive care physician, supervisor of the ICU of the Emílio Ribas Infectology Institute.

Prevent Senior released a statement in which it repudiates what it called systematic and lying allegations anonymously brought to Covid’s CPI and to the press by an alleged group of doctors.