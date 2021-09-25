Documents seized by the Federal Police indicate that the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine had no guarantee | Covid’s CPI

Documents seized at the Federal Police’s headquarters of Precise Medicine show that the Ministry of Health signed a contract to buy the Covaxin vaccine without the company having any guarantee from the manufacturing laboratory.

Need Medicines never presented a contract with the Indian laboratory Barath Biotech that produces the Covaxin vaccine, a fundamental document for the Brazilian government to have legal certainty that, when negotiating the purchase with Need, Barath would comply with the agreement.

Last Friday, at the request of Covid’s CPI, the Federal Police seized documents at the headquarters of Necessidade.

Jornal Nacional had access to two preliminary ones — minutes of the contract that should have been signed before February 25th, when the Ministry of Health made an agreement with Need to buy 20 million doses of Covaxin for R$ 1.6 billion.

Written in English, the minutes do not contain a specific date, only the year: 2021. But changes that were registered in the texts show that the companies were still discussing the contract four months later – until June 14 – which reinforces the line of investigation of the CPI that the government ignored — technical requirements to accelerate Covaxin’s business.

This rush, according to the CPI, almost led the Ministry of Health to prepay US$ 45 million to the company, which was not provided for in the agreement.

The minutes cite three companies: Madison, based in Singapore, a tax haven, representing Barath Biotech; the Brazilian company, Precise and Invexia, from the United Arab Emirates.

The Invexia representative cited in the document is Anudesh Goyal, the target of an investigation in India, which investigates his involvement in an alleged fraudulent scheme of mass testing by Covid.

Without pointing out Invexia’s role in the business, the documents show that the company would share part of the profits from the sale of Covaxin to Brazil with Necessidade.

Each dose would cost US$ 15, the most expensive one negotiated by Brazil. Need would earn $2.25 per dose and Invexia $0.25.

Investigations by the CPI had already proven that Need Medicines presented false documents to negotiate on behalf of Barath Biotech, which confirmed the fact.

Now, with proof that there was no contract signed with the Indian laboratory, the CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), said that he no longer had any doubts about the crimes committed in the business.

“Here in Brazil, Preta falsified ‘invoice’ and then Bharat Biotech itself confessed to the forgery of documents by Preta. I mean, a scumbag, how can the Brazilian government endorse something as spurious as this?” asked the senator .

“We didn’t intend to investigate corruption, that wasn’t in our work plan. But when we came across this smelly thing that was the negotiation of Necessidade-Covaxin with the Brazilian government, we had to deepen this investigation”, he added.

The defense of Precise Medicine stated that the entire contracting process with the Ministry of Health was legal and met strict criteria of integrity and public interest.