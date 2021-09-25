Documents seized by the Federal Police indicate that the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine had no guarantee

Documents that were seized by the Federal Police at the headquarters of the Need Medicines show that the Ministry of Health signed a contract to buy the Covaxin vaccine without the company having any guarantee from the laboratory Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of the immunizing agent.

Need did not present a contract with the Indian laboratory, which would be essential for the Brazilian government to have legal certainty that Bharat would comply with the negotiated agreement.

Jornal Nacional had access to two minutes of the contract between the Ministry of Health and Need, and the documents show that the government Jair Bolsonaro ignored technical requirements to accelerate Covaxin’s business.

According to the report, the rush almost led the Ministry of Health to pay US$ 45 million in advance to the company, without this being foreseen in the agreement.

With proof that there was no contract signed between Need and Bharat, the CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), said there is no longer any doubt about the crimes committed in the negotiation.

“Here in Brazil, Precise forged ‘invoice’ and later Bharat Biotech itself confessed to the forgery of documents by Preta. I mean, a scumbag, how can the Brazilian government guarantee something as spurious as this?”, Renan told JN.

Need says that the entire contracting process with the Ministry of Health was legal and that it met strict criteria of integrity and public interest. The folder only declares that the contract was canceled and that there was no disbursement of public money.

