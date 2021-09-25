Dollar has 3rd consecutive week of high, at R$ 5,344; Ibovespa also rises

The dollar closed the day up 0.64%, quoted at R$5.344 on sale, amid persistent investor concerns about a possible default by Chinese giant Evergrande. With today’s result, the US currency ends Friday (24) with an accumulated appreciation of 1.17% since Monday (20), amending the third straight week of gains.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the session in a fall of 0.69%, to 113,282.67 points, after three consecutive rises — all above 1%. Even with today’s losses, the week closes in blue for the indicator, which has accumulated a high of 1.65% since Monday, interrupting a sequence of three negative weeks.

In September, the dollar appreciated by 3.32% against the real, while the Ibovespa lost 4.63%. In the year, the scenario changes little, with the currency in an accumulated high of 2.99% and the indicator, a drop of 4.82%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Evergrande worries…

Global financial markets remain apprehensive about the size of the debt of Chinese developer Evergrande, after the deadline for payment of US$ 83.5 million in interest expired yesterday without the company having commented.

“In China, there are still no signs that the Evergrande problem is close to being solved in a structural way,” warned in a blog Dan Kawa, CIO of TAG Investimentos. “This will have a non-negligible impact on the growth of the country and the world at some point. The longer it takes for this issue to be resolved or addressed, the greater the impact.”

… And inflation surprises

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the IPCA-15 (Extended National Consumer Price Index-15) in September — considered a preview of official inflation — rose 1.14%, as reported today by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) . A Reuters poll of economists estimated a 1.02% increase for the period.

In 12 months, the rise in the IPCA-15 reached double digits for the first time since the beginning of 2016, at a rate of 10.05%.

As inflation continues to surprise upwards, markets remain attentive to the prospects for basic interest rates in the Brazilian economy, with many evaluating that the current pace of Selic rate adjustments by the Central Bank may not be enough to contain the rise in prices .

Last Wednesday (22), the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) raised interest rates from 5.25% to 6.25% per year, the highest level since 2019. It was the fifth consecutive increase promoted by the BC, in an attempt to insure inflation.

If BC maintains its current pace [de elevação da taxa Selic], the market is left with the feeling that, to contain inflation, it would need a stronger rise.

Rafael Panonko, from Toro Investimentos, tells Reuters

(With Reuters)