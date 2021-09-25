‘Don’t get vaccinated’: message in funeral truck promotes immunization against Covid-19 in the US

CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES — Anyone who went to watch the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints in downtown Charlotte, in the United States, this Sunday, came across an unusual message in a truck that roamed the city’s streets. With the phrase “Don’t get vaccinated” stamped on the side next to the brand and the website of the funeral home “Wilmore Funeral Home”, the vehicle became the target of controversy and divided opinions on social networks.

On the one hand, there were those who believed that the campaign was a good idea to encourage vaccination. “Everyone knows I love a good marketing tactic, this is a good one,” student Katie Guenther said on Twitter. Lisa Gearries, though immunized, didn’t think the advertisement was in the right tone: “I’m vaccinated, but this is clearly the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen”, posted on her account on the same social network.

However, those who accessed the website that came with the message in the truck discovered that the establishment “Wilmore Funeral Home” does not exist. In fact, the web address took users to a page that said “Get vaccinated now. If not, see you soon” with a link to another healthcare company website called StarMed that detailed records of vaccines available in the US.

Still, the real owner behind the joke remained hidden, until this Tuesday. A local advertising agency called BooneOakley revealed on their Twitter account that they were responsible for the campaign.

To The Washington Post, the company’s president, David Oakley, told that agency employees conceived the fictional funeral home while talking about who benefits from the illness and death of people not vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We felt personally this was a cause we believed in and should use our resources for the common good,” Oakley said, adding, “If it changes a person’s mind, it’s worth every penny.”

experts criticize

The advertisement, however, did not please some specialists in the area of ​​health communication. North Carolina State University professor Stacy Wood, who studies the Covid-19 vaccine advertising campaign, told the paper she believed the BooneOakley idea promoted too high pressure to change the mind of an unvaccinated person, and he was in danger of reinforcing their position.

— By studying how people make choices, marketers have found that when people feel pressure to make a particular choice, and that pressure is enough, it makes them feel that their real freedom of choice is being affected. I can understand that the fake funeral truck prank was adopted by vaccinated people as a relief of mood in a tense situation. It’s an effective joke, but not effective marketing,” he told The Washington Post.

The view is shared by City University of New York health communication expert Scott Ratzan, who interviewed people hesitant about the vaccine across the country:

“That kind of fear doesn’t move people when they know there are people who took Covid and didn’t die.





A health worker from the Ministry of Health's Indigenous Health Department administers a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman from the Esperança do Rio Arapiun village, in the Lower Amazon, Pará state, near Santarém Photo: TARSO SARRAF / AFP A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 at a health post near Lukla in northeastern Nepal Photo: PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP Olga D'arc Pimentel, 72, is vaccinated against Covid-19, in the Nossa Senhora Livramento community, on the banks of the Rio Negro, near Manaus, Amazonas Photo: MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP Carlos Alberto Tabares de Oliveira, 64, receives the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at home, in the Rocinha favela, South Zone of Rio Photo: Pilar Olivares / Reuters – 04/16/2021 Indigenous nurse of the ethnic group Misak Anselmo Tunubala, 49, washes her hands before preparing a dose of Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 to immunize an elderly indigenous woman in the Guambia indigenous reserve, rural Silvia, department of Cauca, Colombia Photo: LUIS ROBAYO / AFP Indigenous nurse of ethnic group Misak Anselmo Tunubala, 49, inoculates an indigenous elderly woman with Sinovac against COVID-19 vaccine in Guambia indigenous reserve, rural Silvia, department of Cauca, Colombia Photo: LUIS ROBAYO / AFP Patient greets a member of the medical team at the health center on the Greek island and Elafonissos, after receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine Photo: ARIS MESSINIS / AFP Health professionals talk to Kakino Yamaguchi after arriving at his home to inoculate him with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Kitaaiki village, where about 350 families live, in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. : KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP A health worker from the Ministry of Health's Department of Indigenous Health administers a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to patient Maria Tereza in São José III on the Maro river, in the Lower Amazon region of the state of Pará, near Santarém Photo: TARSO SARRAF / AFP Indigenous Wixarica is immunized with the CanSino Biologics vaccine against COVID-19 at the vaccination center located in the city of Nuevo Colonia, in Mezquitic, state of Jalisco, Mexico Photo: ULISES RUIZ / AFP A nurse prepares a dose of CanSino Biologics' COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination center located in the city of Nuevo Colonia, in Mezquitic, state of Jalisco, Mexico Photo: ULISES RUIZ / AFP

Worsening in the pandemic

The campaign comes at a time when vaccination progresses slowly in the country, despite the high availability of doses. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 36% of Americans over the age of 12 have not yet been fully vaccinated.

This week, the country passed the 676,000 deaths from Covid-19, a number greater than the deaths related to the Spanish flu pandemic in the last century.

Despite having managed to control the pandemic in the first half thanks to vaccination, the United States is facing more than two months of high in the numbers of the disease, and the percentage of immunized is slowly increasing after an accelerated start. Today, the country has 63% of the general population vaccinated with the first dose, only 54% with the complete vaccination schedule and little demand for immunizers.

The rate of doses applied per day in the country reached its peak in April, when it reached more than three million daily applications. Since then, this average has dropped, and reached just over 500,000 doses in July. With the worsening of the pandemic in the United States, the vaccination rate rose again, but today it remains low: around 772,000 doses are applied per day in the country.

This worsening in the epidemiological situation, motivated by the arrival of the delta variant in the country, led the United States, which had reached a moving average of around 220 deaths per day, in early July, to account today for around 2,000 deaths a day.