Dr. Jairo · 15 mistakes that even healthy people make

You try to eat right, exercise frequently, cultivate good friendships, and have fun whenever you can. Acting like this, you have everything to think you are a healthy person, that you have good habits. But it may not be like that. There are some things you might be doing wrong and not even realizing it. Below is a list of 15 of the most common mistakes most people make:

1. Sleep too little

This can make you moody and distracted the next day, making it difficult to concentrate. But long-term sleep loss is linked to dementia, heart disease, diabetes and obesity. You can also add problems with your immune system, depression and anxiety, and ongoing pain to this list. Adults need seven to eight hours of sleep a night. Children and teenagers need even more. Talk to your doctor if you have trouble getting enough sleep. A treatment can help. You can include lifestyle changes, medication, therapy, or a mixture of all three.

2. Do not drink water

Your body sends out signals when you are hungry or thirsty. But it’s easy to confuse the two. Both sensations can give you a headache or make you feel tired and confused. Next time you want to eat, try gulping down a glass of water first. Other signs that you need more fluid include dry eyes, dry skin and mouth, dark peeing, or not peeing much.

3. Sitting too long

Higher rates of death from heart disease, cancer and other health-related causes are linked to sitting for more than six hours a day. Break it up with a minute or two of walking every half hour. There is evidence that at least an hour of physical activity a day can offset some of the side effects of sitting for too long. Or consider getting a high table where you can also stand part of the time. If you use a wheelchair or have other mobility problems, ask your doctor or physical therapist which activities are right for you.

4. Brush teeth right after eating

Wait an hour to brush after eating or drinking, especially if it’s acidic. That’s because acid can soften enamel, the protective coating on your teeth. You can splash water around your mouth or chew a piece of sugarless gum while you wait for it to harden. Sour foods and beverages include fruits such as oranges and lemons, sour sweets and water or soda (regular or unsweetened).

5. Wear flexible earplugs

You may end up pushing wax deeper into the ear canal. And it can puncture your eardrum if the swab goes too far. This can cause hearing loss. Your ear is very good at cleaning itself. But it is possible to make more wax than normal. If this happens to you, ask your doctor what to do. It will tell you how to get rid of the wax safely.

6. Cleaning with peroxide or alcohol

It might seem like a good idea to clean your wound with a powerful antiseptic. But that can hurt even more. The best way to clean small cuts or scrapes is simple: use mild soap and running water. Then put a layer of solid petroleum jelly over them to keep them moist. You don’t want a scar to form. See a doctor if you can’t stop the bleeding yourself. You may need stitches.

7. Do not use sunscreen all year round

Ultraviolet (UV) light is the main cause of skin cancer. And the sun’s UV rays shine year-round. For those with fair skin, it only takes about 10-15 minutes to get sun damage. But no matter what your skin color, it’s a good idea to wear sunscreen whenever you go out, even if it’s cloudy. Be extra careful around snow, sand or water. They can reflect the sun’s rays. Use sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more. Cover all exposed skin areas, including your lips and ears.

8. Not getting all vaccines

Vaccines protect you from many diseases. But your health isn’t the only thing at stake. Vaccines decrease the chances of spreading disease to others. This is important because certain groups are more likely to become very ill, such as babies, young children, the elderly, and those with certain health conditions or weakened immune systems. The vaccines you need change as you get older. Ask your doctor which ones are best for you and your family.

Device light can confuse your biological clock – iStock

9. Look at your cell phone before sleeping

We all use digital devices for fun. But getting involved with your phone at night can make it harder for your brain and body to relax. Smartphones and tablets emit blue light. Too much of this “daytime” light can confuse your body’s clock and delay the release of sleep hormones like melatonin. Try placing the device in another room if you can’t contain yourself and pick it up from your bedside. If you use your cell phone to wake up, you can buy an alarm clock.

10. Do not check drug interactions

Some things can change the way your medication works. This includes foods, supplements and other drugs. Some of these interactions can make your medication less effective or cause unwanted side effects. Always read the warning labels that come with prescription and over-the-counter medications. Your pharmacist can also tell you what to avoid.

11. Not cleaning your water bottle

Your reusable water bottle helps you do less waste. But it can attract germs if you don’t wash it. You should clean it with soap and water every day, or at least on the days you use it. Rinse off all the soap and let it dry overnight. Run through the dishwasher if possible. You can also sanitize your bottle by filling it with about 3-4 tablespoons of white vinegar and water. Let the mixture sit in your bottle overnight. Rinse and dry in the morning.

12. Drink diet soda

Sugar-free soda is low in calories. But it has no other health benefits. Some experts advise not to drink any amount of artificially sweetened soda. It’s probably okay to drink a diet soda a day, but your doctor prefers that you drink water when you’re thirsty. Add some fruit for flavor. Try black tea or coffee to get that caffeine boost.

13. Ignore your mental health

Everyone gets overwhelmed sometimes. But ongoing mental stress can cause many health problems. It can weaken your immune system and increase your chance of getting sick, such as heart disease, diabetes, and depression or anxiety. There are many healthy ways to relax, including exercise, meditation, and connecting with friends or family. Your doctor or a psychiatrist or psychologist can give you some ideas too.

14. Use electronic cigarettes

Electronic cigarettes, which are banned in Brazil but can still be found, are probably not as bad for you as regular cigarettes. But they are not harmless. Vaping exposes your body to nicotine. And you may experience uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms when this addictive chemical leaves your body. Nicotine also increases your chances of a heart attack. More research is needed, but there is evidence that vaping is linked to chronic lung disease and asthma. If you smoke regular or electronic cigarettes, ask your doctor about ways to help you quit.

15. Not telling the doctor the truth

Who doesn’t remember Dr. House, in the series of the same name, saying the famous phrase “everybody lies”? If you are like many other people, you should also hide things from your doctor. But you will be better served if you give him more information. If you smoke, don’t exercise, or don’t want to change your diet, be honest about it. Your doctor must not judge you. Instead, he should work with you to find ways for you to stay healthy.

Source: WebMD

