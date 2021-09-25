draws will be tuesday and thursday

The Mega Sena Spring is coming and for those who like to bet on the Mega-Sena will have one more opportunity to become a millionaire. Brazil’s most beloved lottery will have three draws next week instead of two.

All contests will be regular, as the only special is Mega da Virada and it always takes place in December on the last day of the year. The raffle rules remain the same and anyone aged 18 and over can try their luck at becoming the new millionaire.

To participate in the Spring Mega-Week, you need to know the days and times of the draws and how to place bets. Therefore, in the following, bettors can clear all their doubts.

How does the Mega Seine of Spring 2021 work?

The Mega-Week in Spring works almost the same as in the others, but with two differences: one more draw and change of the day of the contests. In other words, the numbers of three contests held over the next week will be drawn.

In the case of Mega-Weeks, the draws always take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 pm (Brasilia time) on predetermined dates throughout the year. According to Caixa, this is done to adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end in 0 or 5.

Spring Mega Week draw dates:

Tuesday, September 28 – drawing for contest 2413 from 8:00 pm

Thursday, September 30 – drawing for contest 2414 from 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 2nd – drawing for contest 2415 from 8:00 pm

Prizes will be announced after each contest closes.

How to bet on Mega Tuesday and Thursday?

In lottery houses, apps or on the Caixa Lotteries website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br), players can register a game and guarantee at least one chance to win the prize. Up to one hour before the draw, tickets are sold.

The price of bets in the Mega-Week of Primavera contests will not change and vary according to the number of numbers chosen to compete for the prize:

6 dozens – for R$ 4.50

7 dozen – costs R$31.50

8 dozens – costs R$126.00

9 dozens – costs R$ 378.00

10 dozens – costs R$945.00

11 dozens – costs R$2,079.00

12 dozens – costs R$ 4,158.00

13 dozens – costs R$ 7,722.00

14 dozens – costs R$13,513.50

15 dozens – costs R$ 22,522.50

Players can choose the Spring Mega Week bet number manually or can opt for the Little Surprise, when the system makes the choice randomly. You can also compete with the same combination of tens for two, four or eight consecutive contests by selecting Teimosinha.

Every 2021 Mega-Weeks

According to Caixa, this year there will be a total of eight Mega-Weeks. Five of them have already had their contests drawn and, in addition to Spring, there are still two more.

See below the draw months and thematic for each Mega-Week:

January – Summer Mega-Week

April – Easter Mega Week

May – Mega-Week of Mothers

June – Mega-Week of Vacations

August – Parents Mega-Week

September – Spring Mega-Week

October – Mega-Week of Luck

December – Mega-Christmas Week

Mega-Sena 2412: see how much the savings return