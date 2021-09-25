Drunk, Dayane lies with Borel; pedestrians care

In the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Dayane Mello, who was visibly drunk, went to bed with Nego do Borel and caused concern among the pedestrians. MC Gui, Solange Gomes and Tati Quebra Barraco called the singer’s attention not to act without the peoa being aware in order to ‘not give a problem’.

It all started when Rico Melquiades spotted Nego do Borel hiding in the comforter. He then pulled the fabric playfully and yelled that the funkeiro was excited to be lying next to Dayane Mello.

Nego’s got a hard roll. Let me see. It’s hard on the roll!

Immediately, Nego do Borel despaired of the accusation and warned the pedestrians that he was not relating to the girl under the quilt.

Stop vacillating with me. It’s filming and the whole of Brazil is watching. For with this guy. This is no joke, no. My mom sees it, bro. My mother can see it, she doesn’t.

“Stop, stop, stop,” warned MC Gui. “So as not to give a problem, get her out of there,” asked Solange Gomes.

As a result, the camera from Playplus, the streaming platform for “A Fazenda 2021”, turned to a corner of the room where it was no longer possible to see Nego do Borel’s bed. The funkeiro, once again, was accused of being excited by Rico and said again that he was normal.

Dude, man. It’s soft and it won’t get hard.

Erasmo Viana, who was lying beside the pawn’s bed, did not like the demands made on the participant. “They’re both single. What’s the problem? She’s there because she wants to,” he declared.

MC Bill noticed that Dayane was not interacting in the middle of the conversation in the room and started calling her. “Day, okay? Are you sure you want to stay there? Do you want to go to your bed or stay there, Day? Answer, Day,” he said.

“Answer, Day,” reinforced Solange Gomes. “Oh, Day, if you want to stay there, answer me”, asked, again, MC Gui, who also warned Nego do Borel that he would have to get out of bed if he didn’t receive any answer.

Serious talk. If she doesn’t respond, you’re the one who leaves, Nego. You’re going to fuck yourself.

Erasmo was questioning ‘what could be a problem’, while Nego do Borel tried to talk to Dayane. Then, MC Gui got annoyed with Solange Gomes’ speeches and asked for calm:

“Sun, don’t set fire. I’m asking her. If she talks, it’s one thing,” he snapped. “But she’s totally drunk,” Solange shouted.

Dayane Mello woke up with the noise in the room, got up from Nego do Borel’s bed and went to lie down on the bed that belonged to Fernanda Medrado – a former child who gave up on the game. “I’m leaving,” said the model.

A short time later, Dayane got out of bed, walked around the room, and dropped back down beside Nego do Borel. “Want to stay here?” asked Borel. “Yes,” Day replied. “Hey, Bill. You signed the document,” Borel shouted to MC Bill.

Nego do Borel, then, left the room towards the kitchen and returned with a repellent in his hands, playing at the pedestrians. Tati Quebra Barraco, however, understood that the funkeiro could have gone to get a condom and advised:

See if she’s conscious. You didn’t go to get repellant, did you?

Worried about the alert, Nego do Borel called Tati Quebra Barraco to make it clear that he wasn’t planning anything with Dayane Mello.

“Tati, come here. Let me give you a chat. I’m sweating, Dad,” he said. “She’s of legal age, for God’s sake,” said Tati. “Did you have that chat there as a partner?” Borel asked.

Even with Nego do Borel declaring he was ‘in good health’, Tati Quebra Barraco warned that the cameras in “A Fazenda 13” would deliver in case there was any strange movement.

Nobody runs away from the cameras. Friend chat, even.

“I’m on,” concluded Nego do Borel.

The production of the reality show on RecordTV turned off the lights in the room and the camera close-up was fixed at a point where it was not possible to see Nego do Borel’s bed (as the print below).

