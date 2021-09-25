€39 million proposal by Asensio surfaces; player remains monitored by European giants

Player is dissatisfied at Real due to lack of space, but Ancelotti was decisive in making the decision

Last Wednesday (22), Marco Asensio shone and scored a hat trick in the rout over Mallorca by 6-1, in the sixth round of LaLiga. By the Spaniard’s feet, the Santiago Bernabéu’s nets swung three times. However, the player narrowly missed leaving the merengue team in the last transfer window.

As a matter of fact, when it comes to values, it was almost a big deal that the attacking midfielder ended up at Arsenal, when the English club offered 39 million euros (R$ 243 million) to sign the player. The information is from the newspaper ‘Cadena SER’.

Although it was little used by Carlos Ancelotti, the Italian coach, when consulted about the possibility of losing shirt 11, vetoed the transfer by suggesting that Real should not open negotiations. With Ancelotti, Asensio participated in six games and was used as a starter in just one. This situation leaves Asensio unsatisfied and the lack of space at Madrid can make the player’s exit expedited.

The deal with Arsenal was rejected, however, Marco Asensio remains monitored by two giants in Europe, football clubs from ‘Old Boots’. According to the newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’, Juventus and Milan aroused interest in signing the Blancos midfielder.