“Economy is changing very fast,” says Fed chairman

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank), Jerome Powell, highlighted the speed of changes in the economy, in the context of the covid-19 pandemic and its recovery. He spoke briefly about the subject at the close of the Fed Listens virtual event, this Friday, the 24th.

“It’s an economy that’s really changing very fast, and it’s going to be quite different,” Powell said. He recalled that people with fewer resources are the most affected, as in previous crises, and thanked participants for detailing some of these changes in their fields of action.

During Fed Listens, Jerome Powell did not comment on monetary policy. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of these events so that managers can hear directly from economic agents about the impacts of the current situation on their businesses. He commented that this is particularly interesting in this “challenging” context of the covid-19 pandemic. “The speed and intensity of this retreat – and the speed of recovery in many areas – is without modern precedent,” he commented.

Powell noted that some issues faced are shared across sectors, while others are specific to certain fields. He cited changes in the workplace, from security protocols to covid-19 to fundamental changes in the way industries operate, from food to film. “Company plans have been redone, perspectives have been revised and the future continues to be surrounded by uncertainty”, he pointed out.

The Fed chairman said uncertainty “often results in business immobility, but it can also mean opportunity.” He highlighted creativity and the ability to adapt over the past 18 months as recent positive factors, especially in small businesses, to “meet the demands of a new reality”.

Asset purchases

Federal Reserve District Chair in Cleveland, Loretta Mester, said on Friday that Fed asset purchases are no longer working as they used to. According to her, the Fed is already able to slow down the pace of purchases. In a speech, Mester said he supported the “tapering” – a gradual reduction in asset purchases – to start in November.

Loretta Mester, who spoke at an Ohio Bankers League event, also said she does not believe there are bubbles about to burst in the stock market or real estate, but stressed that we must be careful.

