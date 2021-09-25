Eduardo Bolsonaro and Minister Tereza Cristina are with covid-19

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) has covid-19, confirmed the congressman himself this Friday (23). Eduardo was on his father’s trip to New York, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). Confirmation of the diagnosis was given in an interview with the R7 portal.

In addition to Eduardo, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina (DEM-MS), also confirmed the infection. She announced on social media that she tested positive. The minister was not in the entourage that traveled to the US.

The entire delegation that accompanied the president on the trip to New York, where Bolsonaro spoke at the UN General Assembly, was placed in isolation on the recommendation of Anvisa, after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga confirmed that he is with covid, on Tuesday (21).

Eduardo said that he took the test yesterday and received the result today. The minister, on the other hand, stated that she is fine, but canceled appointments and will maintain isolation during the quarantine period.

President Jair Bolsonaro will do a new RT-PCR test this weekend. If the result is again negative, he must come out of isolation.

Bolsonaro is working from home, meeting online. He also canceled a trip he would make today to the interior of Paraná.