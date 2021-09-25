Eduardo Bolsonaro indicates he is using chloroquine against covid-19

After announcing a positive diagnosis for covid-19, Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), reported tiredness and cough due to the disease and indicated that he had started treatment with chloroquine during transmission of live posted on their social networks tonight.

Medicines used for so-called early treatment, such as chloroquine, and defended by supporters of the Bolsonaro government, are considered ineffective by scientists and health agencies around the world. The Ministry of Health of Brazil has already admitted its ineffectiveness in documents sent to Covid’s CPI, in July.

“I’m treating myself [da covid]. You might wonder with what? The doctor prescribed. And, from yesterday to today, I’m already feeling much better. Obviously I have a runny nose, a little tired, but no fever. But from now on, after starting treatment, the trend is only to improve,” said Eduardo Bolsonaro.

“Nowadays, a lot of people have had covids. It’s nothing exceptional (…) And there are certain things that are amazing, but we can’t talk. It’s almost a Taliban regime in which you say some things like, for example, what you are taking, is capable of this *inaudible* to fall”, added the parliamentarian, referring to the extremist Taliban regime.

Eduardo Bolsonaro was part of President Bolsonaro’s delegation that traveled to New York (USA) to participate in the 76th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations). He, who was vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer last month, announced the positive test this morning and remains isolated. It is noteworthy that the vaccine does not prevent infection, but helps to prevent severe cases of the disease.

The entire group that was in the United States was placed in isolation, on the recommendation of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), after the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, tested positive for covid last Tuesday (21).

Speech against health passport

During the live broadcast, Eduardo Bolsonaro also spoke against the health passport — individual proof that the person had been vaccinated against covid-19 or tested negative for the disease.

“There is no reason why you demand that people get vaccinated. This is completely nonsense. Just as it is nonsense for you to demand a health passport. Marcelo Queiroga could enter any restaurant, for example, and ended up infected. Who knows what? how long he was infected. While Jair Bolsonaro, who, at least in theory, even having the antibodies there on the moon, could not enter.

Next, Eduardo Bolsonaro recalled that he took the first dose of Pfizer — the second is scheduled for November.

“I took a dose of Pfizer. I don’t regret it. People say ‘ah, but it didn’t do any good.’ Look, I don’t know, maybe… in my body it didn’t work. In other people’s bodies, it did.