Eduardo Bolsonaro is with Covid-19





Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) confirmed this Friday the 24th to the portal R7 who tested positive for Covid-19.

The president’s son was in the delegation that accompanied Jair Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN, in New York. This is the third positive case in the group, the first having been a Brazilian diplomat and the second the minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga.

“At yesterday’s live, JB [Jair Bolsonaro] said that two people, who are known to the population, tested positive. Certainly I am one of them. The other one, I don’t know who it is”, said the deputy to the portal.

According to him, he is fine, just without taste and with a runny nose, but the care has already started. The test that confirmed the contamination was carried out on Monday 23 and had the result released this Friday morning. The parliamentarian has already been immunized with the first dose of the vaccine.

Since the confirmation of Marcelo Queiroga, who is in isolation in New York, the National Health Surveillance Agency, Anvisa, recommended the isolation of the group of 18 people who were in New York, including President Jair Bolsonaro.

In addition to the contaminated Queiroga and Eduardo, they were with the president in the United States: First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro; and the ministers Carlos Alberto França, of Foreign Affairs; Paulo Guedes, from Economy; Augusto Heleno, from Institutional Security; Joaquim Leite, from the Environment; Anderson Torres, from Public Security; Gilson Machado, from Tourism; Luiz Eduardo Ramos; General secretary; and Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa Econômica.

The delegation also had three interpreters and lawyer Rodrigo de Bittencourt Mudrovitsch, in addition to the Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Admiral Flávio Viana Rocha, and representatives of Brazil in the US and the UN, Nestor José Forster and Ronaldo Costa Filho.

