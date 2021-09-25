Elections in Germany: Meet the main candidates to replace Angela Merkel | World

After four terms and 16 years in power, Angela Merkel will step down as prime minister of Germany. His replacement will be defined in the legislative elections this Sunday (26) and, although there are more candidates, three are considered the main ones, having led the polls at some point and with some chance of victory.

First is Olaf Scholz, from the center-left Christian Democratic Party (SPD). Current minister of economy and vice chancellor, he is part of the alliance that supports Merkel’s government, and his possible victory would represent practically a continuation of most current policies.

Scholz is a lawyer specializing in labor law, is 63 years old, has been a member of the SPD since 1975 and was first elected to the Bundestag, the German Parliament, in 1998. He was also Minister of Labor and Mayor of Hamburg.

Considered extremely pragmatic, he was once the target of jokes when he was nicknamed “Scholzomat”, a joke with his name and the word “automat”, suggesting that he would be closer to a machine than to a human being.

Cyclists pass billboards of the three main candidates for the post of German prime minister: Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party and Armin Laschet of the Social Democratic Union (CDU), in photo of September 23 — Photo: AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Without much charisma, he benefited a lot from the drop in popularity of his main opponents, maintaining a low profile campaign. In his speeches, he sells himself as a promise of stability, more “guaranteed” than the vague Christian Democrat supported by Merkel.

Merkel’s candidate, in this case, is Armin Laschet, from the same party as the prime minister, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). He started out doing well in polls, but his response in the government of North Rhine-Westphalia – the country’s most populous state – to the Covid crises and the floods that left more than 100 dead in the country left something to be desired.

To make matters worse, he does not convey an image of security and does not usually respond directly when asked about his plans and proposals, which does not go unnoticed by voters and the press, who demand more firmness in their speeches and actions.

The only woman who ever had any real chance in the race, Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party could become the youngest person to rule Germany in history at just 40 years old.

Special Session of the Bundestag, the German Parliament, in photo January 17, 2019 — Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

She even led the polls, but for a short period. He soon became the target of a series of criticisms and demands, and admits that he made “mistakes” in his campaign.

The German press also pointed to the lack of experience – Baerbock never held a government post – as one of the reasons for his underperformance in pressure situations.

The candidate – considered one of those responsible for the revitalization and growth of the German Green Party – has also become the most frequent target of misinformation in these elections, with an estimate that 70% of attacks propagated through fake news are directed at her, with around the the remaining 30% went to Armin Laschet and almost none to Olaf Scholz.