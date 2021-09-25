Elon Musk and Grimes end relationship after 3 years, says website

Tycoon Elon Musk and singer Grimes ended their relationship after 3 years together. According to the website page six, which is part of the New York Post, the two are sharing custody of X Æ A-Xii Musk, the 1 year old son of the now ex-couple.

“We’re semi-separate, but we still love each other, see each other often and get along really well,” Musk told the page. “It’s mainly because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be in Texas or traveling abroad and her work is mainly in Los Angeles. She’s staying with me now and baby X is in the next room,” completed the billionaire.

Grimes and Musk were last seen together publicly at the Met Gala in early September. The artist arrived at the event alone, even carrying a sword, and the SpaceX founder arrived later.

According to Page Six, last weekend, the businessman attended a party hosted by Nicole Shanahan, wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, without the presence of Grimes.

Elon Musk has been married to writer Justine Wilson (a relationship that produced 5 children) and twice to actress Talulah Riley. He also dated Amber Heard, ex-wife of Johnny Depp.

internet memes

While Grimes and Elon Musk have not publicly commented on the subject on their social networks, the internet has already turned the split into memes.

