Elon Musk Announces Split From Indie Singer Grimes; get to know the controversies of the relationship

RIO — Billionaire Elon Musk and indie singer Grimes broke up after three years of relationship. Musk said, in an interview with Page Six, that he and the artist are “semi-separated” and should maintain joint custody of their one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

In an interview, he stated that they still love each other and maintain a good relationship. Musk said the time he spends working for SpaceX and Tesla, plus constant international travel, are behind the breakup.

The couple were last seen together at the Met Gala, an event held on September 13th. At the last event he attended, a party hosted by Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, Musk was not accompanied.

Musk’s separation follows major divorces between billionaires. In 2019, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and billionaire MacKenzie announced their termination, after 25 years together. In May this year, Microsoft CEO Bill Gates said he was separating from Melinda Gates after 27 years of marriage.

Since the beginning, in 2018, the relationship between the South African billionaire and the Canadian singer has been full of controversy and controversy. The year began with one of the biggest intrigues of the Musk and Grimes relationship.

American singer Azelia Banks spent the weekend with the couple to record a song with Grimes, and complained on the networks that Grimes spent all his time preventing Musk from using Twitter while under the influence of LSD, a hallucinogenic drug. She even suggested that the billionaire had invited her to a menage a trois.

The comments were quickly deleted, but the damage was permanent. In January 2019, the singers were heard by the US Securities and Exchange Commission about a publication Musk reportedly made under the influence of psychotropic drugs, in which he said he was considering turning Tesla into a private company, thus withdrawing its papers from the stock exchange of values.

In 2020, the couple had their first child, called X Æ A-Xii, an atypical name explained by the singer on social networks. According to her, “X” means “the unknown variable”; “Æ”, the Elvish writing of Ai which, according to her, can mean love or artificial intelligence; and “A-Xii” is the name of the precursor to the SR-17, the couple’s favorite aircraft which, according to Grimes, is non-violent but effective.