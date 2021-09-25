Embraer joins Pyka to accelerate the future of autonomous agricultural aviation





EmbraerX, Embraer’s disruptive business subsidiary, and US Silicon Valley company Pyka today announced a partnership to accelerate the future of autonomous agricultural spraying. The collaboration is focused on technology, certification, operation and future commercialization of the Pelican, a fully electric and autonomous fixed-wing agricultural aircraft developed by Pyka.

Using agile experimental processes, the companies will work together to accelerate the arrival of the standalone solution to the precision farming market. EmbraerX is committed to exploring disruptive products and services that can revolutionize businesses, including new operating segments for Embraer’s agricultural aviation area.

“EmbraerX is a market accelerator committed to developing solutions that can transform the world and inspire our partners through innovative ideas, and with determination and creativity,” said Daniel Moczydlower, head of EmbraerX. “Pyka’s innovation and technological capability are aligned with our strategy of accelerating the creation of new business models through partnerships with exponential growth potential.”

The companies will look for opportunities to leverage autonomous commercial services as the Pelican aircraft operation develops in Brazil in the coming years. The vehicle is already being used by Pyka customers in Central America, with the purpose of increasing productivity, cost efficiency, safety and sustainability.

“We are extremely excited to partner with one of the world’s largest aerospace companies to realize our vision of bringing an electric aircraft to everyday use,” said Michael Norcia, CEO and co-founder of Pyka. “We were very focused on the certification and delivery of a spectacular autonomous and electric aircraft to serve our customers. We are now teaming up with an industry leader in one of the world’s largest agricultural markets to help scale our electric aircraft business. We look forward to working with Embraer to integrate electric and autonomous agricultural aviation into agribusiness and the broader economy.”

The partnership is supported by Embraer’s more than 50 years of history and experience in developing aircraft, certifying, manufacturing, marketing and offering after-sales services.

