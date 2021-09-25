Employee goes viral when she resigns over a supermarket loudspeaker and exposes abuses: “We are mistreated every day”; watch!

The best remedy against exploitation: exposure. Recently, an employee of the Walmart network in the United States made a big splash and went viral after resigning in the best way possible. Beth McGrath, of Lafayette, Louisiana, used the store’s loudspeaker to denounce the precariousness of her services, complain about working conditions and announce that she was leaving her job.

The video was shared on Facebook and has already had around 400,000 views, showing the moment when Beth decided to air her grievances for everyone to hear. “I’ve worked at Walmart for almost five years and I can say that everyone here works overworked and underpaid. The service policy is bullshit. We are mistreated by management and customers every day. Whenever we have a problem with this, we are told that we are replaceable”, declared.

Continues after Advertising

“I’m tired of so much manipulation. This company treats its senior associates like shit. To Jared, our manager, you’re a pervert”, she added, in what would be a possible allegation of harassment. Beth continued to lament the way some managers dealt with employees and ended her speech very sharply. “F*ck the management and f*ck this job. I quit”, concluded. Watch below:

The next day, Beth returned to her profile to thank her for all the support and explain the reason for her video. “I recorded it for my dear co-workers so they would know that I love them and want what’s best for them. I want to be a voice for them, I want to be my voice”, she said. She even advised that people also expose precarious situations and abuses in their work. “Don’t be afraid to give your opinion, even if it gets you down initially”, commented.

Through Facebook, Beth didn’t tell if she’s already got a job or managed to try another job opening. However, in her last post, she thanked the support and said that she has received many offers. “To everyone who is looking for me asking for interviews, I’m sorry, I haven’t been able to answer. It’s hard to tell who is sincere and who is trying to deceive me”, she wrote. Now, it remains to be seen what is coming, right?