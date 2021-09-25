Employees will be able to take 2 days off with pay in the event of their pets’ death

Workers must be given two days off with pay if their pets die, under a new law being considered in Colombia.

Liberal Party politician Alejandro Carlos Chacón, 48, anticipated a bill that would require employers to allow two days off with pay after the death of an employee’s pet.

“There is a family relationship not only between humans, but also a degree of multispecies familiarity,” said Chacón, quoted by the newspaper El Tiempo.

“Some people don’t have children, but they do have a well-loved animal that they’ve developed a deep bond with.”

He added that the proposed paid time off would help people “overcome the pain of losing these beloved animals without worrying about their jobs.”

The politician said the law will be relevant to most Colombian families, as 6 out of 10 households have a pet.

The document also says that an employee would have access to paid time off only if he informed his employer about the pet before its death and can present evidence of death.

It says employees must inform their employer that they have a pet at the start of their contract or no more than two days after picking up the pet.

There are certain concerns about employees lying about the death of their pets, but the law seeks to discourage this by issuing fines of an unspecified amount.

For the law to be effective, it will have to go through four debates in the Senate and House of Representatives.

These debates can be lengthy, so an exact timetable for when the law can reach a final vote is uncertain, reported El Tiempo.

Fonte: Daily Mail