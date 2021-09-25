Entrepreneur and children are investigated for being vaccinated against Covid-19 as health professionals – Metro

THE Civil police and the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) investigate whether the owner of the Ceará company Service, Vicente Araújo, 53, and his children, Allan Victor Bezerra, 23, and Vicente Araújo Neto, 28, received the Covid-19 vaccine as if they were health professionals. The three were immunized in Fortaleza, between May and last July.

The information was disclosed in a report of the CETV 2nd edition, of the TV Green Seas, It’s from G1 Ceará.

THE company denies that they have jumped the line.

O Northeast Diary consulted the data of the three in the system of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) and confirmed that the applications took place between May 12 and July 23 this year.

During this period, immunization in Fortaleza was concentrated on the elderly and people with comorbidities. None of them belong to these priority groups. The Servnac Group has an active contract with the Municipality of Fortaleza to provide outsourced labor.

Some of the company’s workers work in immunization logistics.

What does the company say

However, the Servnac Group informed that father and children were included in a new category of group aimed at professionals who provide services to companies linked to the health sector.

“Servnac has almost 45% of its staff working in private and public health units, in operational and administrative functions,” he informed.

The company provides outsourced security, cleaning, maintenance and technology services. “For this reason, there was vaccination of professionals who were present in places subject to serious danger of contamination by Covid-19,” he said.

Police and MP investigate

In addition to a police inquiry at the Anti-Corruption Precinct (Decor), the case is monitored by the MPCE’s Public Health Operational Support Center (Caosaúde).

“This is a case in which people, apparently, do not work in patient care or in hospitals. In theory, they are not health professionals. This is important to be verified”, pointed out the prosecutor and coordinator of Caosaúde, Enéas Romero , to CETV.

In a statement, the SMS said that “possible cases of hoaxes in vaccination against Covid-19 in Fortaleza are investigated by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry” and that “it fully cooperates with the investigation by providing the necessary data and information”.

He also pointed out that “users are responsible for the information provided during the registration act in Digital Health, a system of the Government of the State of Ceará, as well as the supporting documents in the vaccine act”.

See case details:

Vicente Araújo Júnior, CEO of Servnac, age 53

1st dose: May 15th

2nd dose: July 23

Allan Victor Bezerra Guanabara, Servnac Marketing Director, 23 years old

1st dose: May 12th

2nd dose: July 23

Vicente Araújo Neto, graduated in Administration and CEO of a 28-year-old fintech

1st dose: May 22

2nd dose: July 23

Thyane Dantas Vaccination

The case of father and children is not the only one involving Grupo Servnac and vaccination in Fortaleza. A similar situation occurred with the wife of singer Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas, who was vaccinated out of date for the age group established at the time, in July.

Investigations show that two employees also from Servnac, which provides services for the logistics of vaccination in the Capital, facilitated the influencer’s immunization. In this case, SMS initiated an administrative inquiry, in addition to the police and MPCE investigation.

The couple became the target of a police investigation on July 15, days after Wesley Safadão was immunized outside the place established by the City Hall, while Thyane received a single dose in advance. She wasn’t scheduled.

Sabrina Tavares Brandão, singer producer – who was vaccinated on the same day and place as him – also started to be investigated.

Parallel to the police investigation, the City Hall Inquiry, which investigates the irregularities in the vaccination of the three involved, identified that the facilitation for the immunization of the singer and the producer out of the place initially foreseen, and of the influencer, it took place in the screening at the vaccination post, at the North Shopping Jockey.

Read Servnac’s note in full:

“The Servnac Group clarifies that, according to the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19, it was established the need to expand the group of Health Workers in order to allow the supply of health institutions to ensure the maintenance of operations in its fullness.

In this context, professionals who exercise their functions, in whole or in part, in hospitals and health posts, giving due support for the proper functioning of the health system, were also included in the priority groups for vaccination. Servnac has almost 45% of its staff working in private and public health units, in operational and administrative functions.

For this reason, there was vaccination of professionals who were present in places subject to serious danger of contamination by Covid-19″.