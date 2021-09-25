Epic launches Easy Anti-Cheat tool for Linux, MacOS and Steam Deck

With Proton support, Valve’s notebook joins the compatibility list

O Epic’s anti-cheating feature, Easy Anti-Cheat, now also works on Linux and Mac OS. In addition, the Wine and Proton compatibility layers also gained support, which ensures that the resource run on Steam Deck by using Proton to run SteamOS.

This is an important step, as some games could not be played, at first, on the Steam Deck because they don’t have the Easy Anti-Cheat tool, especially in competitive games. Popular games like Apex: Legends, Fall Guys and Dead by Daylight, for example, would work on the Steam Deck using Epic’s security tool.

“To make it easier for developers to release their games on (different) platforms on the PC, support for Linux’s Wine and Proton compatibility layers has been added. Starting with the latest SDK release, developers can enable anti-cheat support for Linux via Wine or Proton with a few clicks”, describes the official page of the resource.

Even though Easy Anti-Cheat support allows some of the most popular games played on Steam to become playable on the Steam Deck, there is still another anti-cheating tool called BattlEye, which rivals the Epic feature. Games like PUBG, Rainbow Six Siege and Ark Survival Evolved use this other tool.



But according to the CEO of BattlEye, Bastian Suter, the feature will also be coming with Steam Deck support. He told The Verge that the company’s software will be compatible with Valve’s handheld console and that “the first game should start using (BattlEye) soon.” Both features must be enabled individually by each developer in their games.

According to the ProntonDB website, more than 16 thousand games work with the Linux compatibility layer. Among the games on the current list of the 10 most popular games, only Counter Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2 and Team Fortress 2 run natively, among many others.

Easy Anti-Cheat is a free tool and has more than 140 games on your list. rival BattlEye has about 40 games in your catalogue.

