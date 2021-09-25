Erasmus says that Liziane had a ‘satan face’

Tonight, in the living room of the house of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Erasmo Viana, Victor Pecoraro and Mussunzinho commented on the recording of the program “Hora do Faro”, which took place this afternoon. The recently eliminated former contestant Liziane Gutierrez participated in the recording and exchanged barbs with the pawns.

Several discussions took place during the recording, which made Mussunzinho say that the activity caused him “other people’s shame”. Erasmus then commented on Gutierrez’s participation in the attraction.

“Surprised me. […] She was acting here”, evaluated the fitness influencer.

“Even her voice was different,” said Victor Pecoraro.

“She had the face of Satan. The expression was right,” said Erasmus, to the amusement of his fellow prisoners. The camera was immediately cut to the bedroom.

Shortly thereafter, when the camera returned to the conversation of the confined in the room, Erasmus lamented the fact that he had been called a “bad character” by the ex-person during the dynamic. Victor and Mussunzinho agreed, saying that the speeches of the former colleague, who accused Erasmo of machismo in the program, were heavy.

“This is badass, do you know why? The cause of women against it is something trivialized, you know”, replied the influencer.

Then Valentina Francavilla approached the group, making them change the subject.