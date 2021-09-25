Erika revolts after Bil takes money from the pawn

The climate in Itapecerica da Serra (SP) is not at all friendly. Erika Schneider, who won the last Farmer’s Test, is not satisfied with Bil Araújo’s participation in The farm 13 (Record). This Friday (24), the pedestrians participated in a dynamic of Hora do Faro, earning cash prizes.

Erika Schneider, ex-affair of Erasmo Viana, guaranteed the value of R$ 7,000 in the activity led by Rodrigo Faro, but ended up losing to Bil Araújo. The former dancer of Faustão was devastated and during the dynamic in the rural reality, she exchanged insults and barbs with the ex-Big Brother Brazil 21 (Globe).

During a conversation with Anitta’s ex-boyfriend, Gui Araújo, Erika Schneider revealed that she doesn’t want an apology from ex-brother Bil Araújo: “The fuck I want to be sorry. I want him to fuck*! I don’t care about him, I don’t want to look this kid in the face. Tomboy, idiot, retard, imbecile”.

Even receiving affection from Gui Araújo, the dancer didn’t like losing money to Bil Araújo at all and intends to nominate him in the next poll. The climate warmed up inside The Farm: “Calm down! He’s not afraid to go to Roça. Since he’s not scared at all, let him go to Roça”.

Bil Araújo, model and digital influencer, who has also participated in No Limite 5, could take the award from Erika Schneider or Sthefane Matos. Even losing the value of BRL 7,000, the dancer initially expected the pawn’s forgiveness: “Maybe he’ll come talk to me yet. “Apologize, I don’t know”.

“He knows I fight a lot. I suffered to have what is mine and to be here and he [Bil] Will you take my money? What hate! What hate! Now I have enough reason to recommend him to Roça”, concluded Erika Schneider about Bil Araújo in A Fazenda 13. The peons are falling out, it’s not new, since the famous one delegated the cow to the heartthrob.

Bil Araújo had previously given the message to MC Gui: “Leave her [Erika]. I know how to win votes, bro. I have maturity and she doesn’t! I’m going to touch the weak point and I’m going to play”. The funkeiro completed his friend’s thoughts: “I perceived. She can’t even understand the dynamics of the game.”

If it depends on Erika Schneider, Bil Araújo is the next nominee for her in the Roça formation: “It has to go, it didn’t save me [da dinâmica]. But it’s nice to take care of the cows, it’s nice to take care of the animals. It’s not a punishment, can you speak? It’s really cool to take care of the animals. The cool thing was that I asked someone to speak up, say something”.