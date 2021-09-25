Establishments give discounts for those vaccinated against Covid in Porto Alegre; see locations | Rio Grande do Sul

To encourage the population of Porto Alegre, around 1.4 million people, to reach the 100% immunization mark against Covid-19, commercial establishments from various sectors offer discounts and amenities for those who have had at least the first dose of the vaccine.
There are restaurants, bars, cafes, snack bars, markets, stores with items for the home and a tattoo studio that offer benefits for those who got the vaccinated.
Porto Alegre has already completed the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 of 52% of the resident population, according to the State Health Department (SES). There are 775,791 people who have already received both the first and the second dose of vaccines, or the single dose, which protect against the coronavirus, until this Friday morning (24).
For the president of the Porto Alegre Shopkeepers Chamber (CDL), Irio Piva, the merchants’ initiative will attract a good public.
“The establishments that end up offering these conditions end up attracting a public that values vaccination, and imagine from the point of view of the safety of the people who are going to this place, you knowing that the people who are there have the same conscience as you, who took the vaccine,” he said in an interview with G1.
Also according to him, it is essential that they become aware so that commerce returns to normalize the services affected during the period of the pandemic.
“In fact, improvement is a sum of small attitudes, each one of us taking our own actions, encouraging others to take a positive attitude, this is a current that ends up infecting other people. It’s no use thinking big if we don’t do it little thing.”
See list of places that offer discounts
- Coffee Channel
Avenida Ipiranga, 6,681, in the Partenon neighborhood
For those who present the vaccination card, a combo of muffin with latte costs R$ 10.50.
- Inside out coffee
Rua da República, 303, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood
Upon presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid-19, customers who have already received the first dose get a 10% discount on espresso coffee or simple Rio coffee. With two doses or a single dose, the place offers an espresso or a simple Rio coffee as a courtesy. The promotion is valid only once per person.
- Mr. Gabo coffee shop
Rua General Câmara, 451, in the Historic Center district
By presenting the vaccination card with complete immunization, the customer receives a complimentary espresso coffee.
- Locals Only CB
Rua Sarmento Leite, 1086, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood
The site gives 13% discount for those vaccinated with the 1st dose and 25% for those vaccinated with the 2nd dose of the first Leto beer (600ml).
- Biergarten Base
Avenida Bento Gonçalves, 4,369, in the Partenon neighborhood
On Thursdays, those vaccinated win by presenting their vaccination card, a long neck or a complimentary caipirinha. The promotion is valid for first and second servings.
- spoiler
Rua Lima e Silva, 1058, in the Historic Center
Until September 30, when buying a drink, presenting the vaccination card and a photo ID, the customer gets another drink as a courtesy. The promotion is valid on the bar’s opening days until 20:30.
- parallel
Rua Lopo Gonçalves, 66, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood
When purchasing any drink on the menu, until October 10th, present your vaccination card and you can choose between a second free drink or a smash burger.
- Locals Only
Rua Sarmento Leite, 1.086
Offers discounts for anyone who has one or two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. With one dose, a glass of Leto beer costs R$ 10. For customers with two doses, for R$ 8.60. The promotion is valid on all days of operation of the space for on-site consumption only while supplies last.
- Finger interest
Offers 5% discount for vaccinated. It is necessary to send a photo of the vaccination card.
- Verita
Avenida Plínio Brasil Milano, 540, in the Auxiliadora district
Whoever took at least one dose, gets 10% discount on purchases. Just present your vaccination card to receive the benefit, which is valid for in-store purchases or delivery orders.
- Trifle Snacks
Double sweet xis for those who are vaccinated with at least the first dose. It is necessary to send a photo of the vaccination card.
- wall
Rua Miguel Tostes, 840, in the Rio Branco district
Serve by food apps
Offers until October 30th a complimentary French fries for those who buy a sandwich and present their vaccination card. Whoever has the first dose, can go back to the bar to make the second one that wins again. Whoever goes to the place with the two doses made, takes two potatoes and asks for two sandwiches. The promotion is only valid for in-store orders.
- Domino’s
Several units in the city
On Mondays, until December 13, when you buy two medium-sized pizzas of any flavor, the one with the lowest value is free. The promotion is valid for orders made by WhatsApp and is not cumulative with other promotions.
- Butcher Pizza Bar
Travessa dos Venezianos, 25, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood
By presenting a receipt with the first or second dose, the customer receives a 285 ml glass of draft beer. It is valid from Tuesday to Thursday, from 6pm to 11pm.
- Brazilian market
Units at Rua Fernandes Vieira, 286, in the Bom Fim neighborhood; at Rua Dr. Florêncio Ygartua, 151, in the Moinhos de Vento district; and on Avenida Nilo Peçanha, 3228, in the Jardim Europa district.
Offers a complimentary coffee to its customers.
- Holy Mother Tattoo
Rua Sofia Veloso, 178, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood
The space offers 10% discount for those who have the first dose and 20% for those who already have full immunization. The promotion runs until the end of October.
- Angels Mattresses & Sofas
Avenida da Azenha, 1344, in the Azenha district
Customers vaccinated with at least the first dose who buy a box set (bed plus mattress) will receive two pillows. Promotion runs until September 30th or while supplies last. It is necessary to present a vaccination card.
- CleanNew
The sanitation company gives a 10% discount for those who have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. The promotion is valid until 70% of the Brazilian population is vaccinated.