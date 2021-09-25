Establishments give discounts for those vaccinated against Covid in Porto Alegre; see locations | Rio Grande do Sul

To encourage the population of Porto Alegre, around 1.4 million people, to reach the 100% immunization mark against Covid-19, commercial establishments from various sectors offer discounts and amenities for those who have had at least the first dose of the vaccine.

There are restaurants, bars, cafes, snack bars, markets, stores with items for the home and a tattoo studio that offer benefits for those who got the vaccinated.

Porto Alegre has already completed the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 of 52% of the resident population, according to the State Health Department (SES). There are 775,791 people who have already received both the first and the second dose of vaccines, or the single dose, which protect against the coronavirus, until this Friday morning (24).

For the president of the Porto Alegre Shopkeepers Chamber (CDL), Irio Piva, the merchants’ initiative will attract a good public.

“The establishments that end up offering these conditions end up attracting a public that values ​​vaccination, and imagine from the point of view of the safety of the people who are going to this place, you knowing that the people who are there have the same conscience as you, who took the vaccine,” he said in an interview with G1.

Also according to him, it is essential that they become aware so that commerce returns to normalize the services affected during the period of the pandemic.

“In fact, improvement is a sum of small attitudes, each one of us taking our own actions, encouraging others to take a positive attitude, this is a current that ends up infecting other people. It’s no use thinking big if we don’t do it little thing.”

See list of places that offer discounts

Coffee Channel

Avenida Ipiranga, 6,681, in the Partenon neighborhood

For those who present the vaccination card, a combo of muffin with latte costs R$ 10.50.

Avenida Ipiranga, 6,681, in the Partenon neighborhood For those who present the vaccination card, a combo of muffin with latte costs R$ 10.50. Inside out coffee

Rua da República, 303, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood

Upon presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid-19, customers who have already received the first dose get a 10% discount on espresso coffee or simple Rio coffee. With two doses or a single dose, the place offers an espresso or a simple Rio coffee as a courtesy. The promotion is valid only once per person.

Rua da República, 303, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood Upon presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid-19, customers who have already received the first dose get a 10% discount on espresso coffee or simple Rio coffee. With two doses or a single dose, the place offers an espresso or a simple Rio coffee as a courtesy. The promotion is valid only once per person. Mr. Gabo coffee shop

Rua General Câmara, 451, in the Historic Center district

By presenting the vaccination card with complete immunization, the customer receives a complimentary espresso coffee.

Locals Only CB

Rua Sarmento Leite, 1086, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood

The site gives 13% discount for those vaccinated with the 1st dose and 25% for those vaccinated with the 2nd dose of the first Leto beer (600ml).

Rua Sarmento Leite, 1086, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood The site gives 13% discount for those vaccinated with the 1st dose and 25% for those vaccinated with the 2nd dose of the first Leto beer (600ml). Biergarten Base

Avenida Bento Gonçalves, 4,369, in the Partenon neighborhood

On Thursdays, those vaccinated win by presenting their vaccination card, a long neck or a complimentary caipirinha. The promotion is valid for first and second servings.

Avenida Bento Gonçalves, 4,369, in the Partenon neighborhood On Thursdays, those vaccinated win by presenting their vaccination card, a long neck or a complimentary caipirinha. The promotion is valid for first and second servings. spoiler

Rua Lima e Silva, 1058, in the Historic Center

Until September 30, when buying a drink, presenting the vaccination card and a photo ID, the customer gets another drink as a courtesy. The promotion is valid on the bar’s opening days until 20:30.

Rua Lima e Silva, 1058, in the Historic Center Until September 30, when buying a drink, presenting the vaccination card and a photo ID, the customer gets another drink as a courtesy. The promotion is valid on the bar’s opening days until 20:30. parallel

Rua Lopo Gonçalves, 66, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood

When purchasing any drink on the menu, until October 10th, present your vaccination card and you can choose between a second free drink or a smash burger.

Rua Lopo Gonçalves, 66, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood When purchasing any drink on the menu, until October 10th, present your vaccination card and you can choose between a second free drink or a smash burger. Locals Only

Rua Sarmento Leite, 1.086

Offers discounts for anyone who has one or two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. With one dose, a glass of Leto beer costs R$ 10. For customers with two doses, for R$ 8.60. The promotion is valid on all days of operation of the space for on-site consumption only while supplies last.

Finger interest

Offers 5% discount for vaccinated. It is necessary to send a photo of the vaccination card.

Offers 5% discount for vaccinated. It is necessary to send a photo of the vaccination card. Verita

Avenida Plínio Brasil Milano, 540, in the Auxiliadora district

Whoever took at least one dose, gets 10% discount on purchases. Just present your vaccination card to receive the benefit, which is valid for in-store purchases or delivery orders.

Avenida Plínio Brasil Milano, 540, in the Auxiliadora district Whoever took at least one dose, gets 10% discount on purchases. Just present your vaccination card to receive the benefit, which is valid for in-store purchases or delivery orders. Trifle Snacks

Double sweet xis for those who are vaccinated with at least the first dose. It is necessary to send a photo of the vaccination card.

Double sweet xis for those who are vaccinated with at least the first dose. It is necessary to send a photo of the vaccination card. wall

Rua Miguel Tostes, 840, in the Rio Branco district

Serve by food apps

Offers until October 30th a complimentary French fries for those who buy a sandwich and present their vaccination card. Whoever has the first dose, can go back to the bar to make the second one that wins again. Whoever goes to the place with the two doses made, takes two potatoes and asks for two sandwiches. The promotion is only valid for in-store orders.

Domino’s

Several units in the city

On Mondays, until December 13, when you buy two medium-sized pizzas of any flavor, the one with the lowest value is free. The promotion is valid for orders made by WhatsApp and is not cumulative with other promotions.

Several units in the city On Mondays, until December 13, when you buy two medium-sized pizzas of any flavor, the one with the lowest value is free. The promotion is valid for orders made by WhatsApp and is not cumulative with other promotions. Butcher Pizza Bar

Travessa dos Venezianos, 25, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood

By presenting a receipt with the first or second dose, the customer receives a 285 ml glass of draft beer. It is valid from Tuesday to Thursday, from 6pm to 11pm.

Brazilian market

Units at Rua Fernandes Vieira, 286, in the Bom Fim neighborhood; at Rua Dr. Florêncio Ygartua, 151, in the Moinhos de Vento district; and on Avenida Nilo Peçanha, 3228, in the Jardim Europa district.

Offers a complimentary coffee to its customers.

Holy Mother Tattoo

Rua Sofia Veloso, 178, in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood

The space offers 10% discount for those who have the first dose and 20% for those who already have full immunization. The promotion runs until the end of October.