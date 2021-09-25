Ethanol price soars and presses gasoline at the pumps – 09/24/2021 – Market

The escalation in the price of ethanol at mills in São Paulo pressures not only the price of the product at the pumps, but has also been helping to keep gasoline at a high pace even without adjustments at refineries since August 12th.

This week, according to the ANP (National Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency), hydrated ethanol rose 0.2% at the country’s pumps, to an average price of R$ 4.715 per liter. In one month, the accumulated high is 2.25%.

The scenario reflects the arrival of the off-season in a year in which production was hampered by weather events such as drought and frost. It also has an impact on anhydrous ethanol, that mixed with gasoline in a proportion of 27% of each liter sold at service stations.

According to data from USP’s Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics), a liter of anhydrous ethanol in São Paulo mills cost R$ 3.80 last week, up 4.4% in one month and 13.4% in compared to the value in effect in June.

This increase, according to the posts, has pressured transfers to the price of gasoline even without adjustments at the refineries. According to the ANP, the average price of gasoline in the country rose 0.2% this week, to R$ 6.092 per liter. In one month, the product increased 4.1%.

Petrobras estimates that anhydrous ethanol made the biggest contribution to the rise in the price of gasoline at the pumps since the last adjustment at refineries. Between the beginning of June and last week, says the company, the average price of a liter rose R$ 0.22, with R$ 0.09 coming from ethanol and R$ 0.07 from gasoline.

In his weekly live this Thursday (23), President Jair Bolsonaro commented on the soaring price of ethanol and its impact on gasoline, but said he could not reduce the mixture because “the mills will squeak”.

“They have a guaranteed market today, which is the ethanol that you put in gasoline and the ethanol that you put in your pure car. So look at the size of the trouble,” he said, saying that any decision in this regard must be taken by the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council).

“It’s not my act. You have to understand what the government is,” he added, and later made the ICMS responsible for the high fuel prices in the country.

With the rise of ethanol, the product has been losing an advantage over gasoline in most of the country. On average, hydrated ethane currently costs the equivalent of 77% of the price of gasoline, above the 70% considered ideal by the market.

And the prospects for the return of a favorable parity for ethanol, in relation to gasoline, will not occur until the next six months, when the next harvest begins to be crushed.

The ANP survey released this Friday (24) shows stability in the price of diesel, which closed the week at R$ 4,707. This product has not been readjusted at the refineries for 81 days and had been rising in recent weeks due to transfers from biodiesel, which also increased.

The product was sold at the last ANP auction for R$ 5.658 per liter, up 3.1% compared to the previous auction. To reduce the pressure, the government decided to reduce the mandatory mix from the 13% projected for 2021 to 10%.

According to the ANP, the average price of a gas cylinder was R$ 98.70 this week, up 0.3% compared to the previous week. Vehicular natural gas remained practically stable, at R$ 4,138 per cubic meter.

The rise in fuel prices is behind the country’s rising inflation and has wreaked havoc on President Bolsonaro’s popularity, who earlier this year changed Petrobras’ command to try to calm tempers.

The new president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna, promised respect for the policy of alignment with the international market, but has practiced less frequent adjustments, under the argument that he does not want to pass on specific volatility to the consumer.

According to Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), the lag in the price of diesel has already reached R$ 0.39 per liter, which would justify a new readjustment. In gasoline, the average lag would be R$ 0.26.

With margin compression, private companies are reducing imports, leaving Petrobras with greater responsibility for bringing the product to the domestic market. According to the ANP, the company’s share in diesel deliveries to the Brazilian market rose from 78.06% in August 2020 to 85.16% last month.

The scenario, however, is still not seen with concern by investors. Analyst Ilan Arbetman, from Ativa Corretora, says that, although the frequency of readjustments has been reduced, the company still maintains the price alignment as “north”.

“It comforts us to know that parity, even if it takes longer, more extended, remains a beacon for the company,” he says, adding that the more expensive oil scenario is also favorable to the company as it guarantees greater revenue from the sale of crude oil .

THE sheet It also found that minority shareholders with a seat on the company’s board of directors understand that the policy of alignment with the international market has been respected, despite the lower frequency of adjustments.

In a statement, Petrobras said it reinforced that its prices seek alignment with the value of products on the global market, but avoiding the immediate transfer to internal prices of external volatility caused by economic events.

“Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with international markets, which can be proven by the continuity of gasoline and diesel imports by various agents,” he said.