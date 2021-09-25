European Club Association Strikes Biennial World Cup Plan: “Destructive Impact” | international football

The European Club Association (ECA) released a statement on Friday in which it expressed concern about the plan to reformulate the international calendar proposed by FIFA. The organization questions the lack of dialogue and lack of consultation on the part of the highest football body and attacks, in particular, the idea of ​​holding the World Cup every two years.

– In addition to the notable lack of genuine (or even any) consultation, and as many stakeholders have pointed out in recent days, FIFA’s proposals would lead to a direct and destructive impact on club play, both nationally and internationally – says the entity that represents the clubs.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG and ECA, the European Club Association

ECA joined several other football entities that took a stand against the ideas proposed by FIFA, such as Uefa and the Conmebol. The Association represents 247 European clubs and is led by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfï. In the statement, she reiterates that she believes in negative consequences for teams and athletes.

– The proposals would put the players’ health and well-being at risk. They would dilute the value and meaning of club and country competitions. They would diminish and conflict with women’s and youth football – being under-represented areas of the game where ECA and others are investing significant time, talent and resources while also subordinating other sporting tournaments and interests at all levels around the world.

The ECA reinforced that it supports the idea of ​​reducing FIFA dates, but is concerned about the role of the governing body of football in imposing the changes. Possible changes in the international calendar would be from 2024.