Evergrande and Inflation Affect Markets and Stock Closes in Fall

× B3/ Disclosure

After three consecutive highs, the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) ended the trading session down 0.69%, to 113,282 points. The dollar finished up 0.63%, sold at R$5.344. News from China and the negative surprise with the preview of September inflation, which rose by 1.14%, affected the markets.

Analysts have again feared that Evergrande, the Chinese real estate giant, will default on creditors.

The company owes more than $300 billion and had pledged to pay interest on bonds as of yesterday, but has not contacted investors to honor the $83.5 million debts. As a result, the company’s shares plunged more than 11% in Hong Kong.

In addition to the problems in the real estate sector, the People’s Bank of China, the country’s monetary authority, announced that all cryptocurrency transactions in the country will be considered illegal.

Financial institutions, payment companies and the internet have also been banned by the Chinese government from facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.

In Brazil, high inflation in September surprised and economists worsened the projections. The indicator increased by 1.14%, the highest result for the month since 1994. The median of analysts’ estimates was 1.04%.

With the result, Credit Suisse’s chief economist, Solange Srour, revised the inflation forecast for 2021 from 8.5% to 8.7%. For next year, the estimate remains at 5.2%, but the risks are for an increase in the coming months

More news