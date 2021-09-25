Evergrande crisis is ‘controlled implosion’ and should not become systemic, researcher says – Economy

RIO – The financial problems of the real estate developer everlarge, giant of the civil construction sector of China, spread tensions through financial markets around the world, but should not result in a systemic crisis, affecting the banking sector, in the economist’s assessment Leonardo Burlamaqui, teacher of State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and researcher at the Levy Institute of Economics, gives Bard College, US U.S.

Partly because the company’s crisis looks like a “controlled implosion” by Chinese regulators. According to the scholar of economic development in Asia, the developer’s problems occur at a time when China is carrying out structural changes in the economy. The focus is on the relative increase in the weight of consumption, to the detriment of investments, and the reduction of socioeconomic inequalities. This will result in a slowdown in economic growth, leaving behind advances of around 10%, and requires a “middle-of-the-field tidying up”, says Burlamaqui. The main excerpts from the interview are as follows:

What does the Evergrande crisis say about China’s economy?

We have to place Evergrande in a broader context. The president Xi (Jinping) took over, in 2013, still under the influence of 2008 crisis, after 20 years of growth. It is the biggest (economic) growth phenomenon in history, but it has created a series of distortions. The entry of Xi signifies a readjustment of the regime. There are a number of structural challenges from the point of view of changing the economy and society. Xi brings three flags. The first of these is an anti-corruption crusade. The second is financial risk. The third risk is increased inequality. With this context in mind, we better understand the whole process of “re-regulation” that the Chinese are now doing, of which Evergrande is a part.

How does the developer enter this context?

The civil construction sector moves from 25% to 30% of China’s GDP, it is gigantic. It is a sector that is characterized by indebtedness, both from the point of view of the companies, because the works are heavy, and of the families that are buying real estate. It is a game where growth and indebtedness go hand in hand. The big danger is when indebtedness starts to accelerate far ahead of growth. While we are getting into debt, but we are growing, making profits, wages are going up, with a 10% (economic) growth rate, these debts are being paid because there is positive cash flow, profit, jobs and salary increasing. When the growth rate starts to decline, which has been the case in China since 2012 and 2013, problems arise. Evergrande was one of the boldest conglomerates. While they built a lot of real estate, contributing to the improvement of the situation of the Chinese middle class, they also went into mad debt. Then they fall into Xi’s fine mesh. Now it’s time to set up the midfield.

How does this arrangement affect the company? Will they let the company, which is not state-owned, go bankrupt?

It’s not the moment Lehman Brothers (American investment bank that went bankrupt in 2008, because of the financial crisis that started in the real estate market in 2007 in the United States) from China. It’s an implosion controlled by Chinese regulators. They’ve been sending messages to Evergrande for some time. It has already submitted some restructuring plans to Chinese regulators, and they have said no. There is a report on Evergrande that is more than a year old, showing that the company is in the process of excessive indebtedness. Will they save the company completely? No. The controlled implosion will likely take the company’s direction away. They will probably also make a hierarchy of creditors: the family, the small saver, the input suppliers will be preserved. For international shareholders and creditors, perhaps, that’s another story.

What’s the difference with the Lehman Brothers case?

It’s the opposite of Lehman Brothers. In China, there is a regulatory process that acts dynamically. They are all the time looking at the market and intervening very often. Companies are free to get into debt, even more than they should, but up to a point. If they go past the point, after giving one or two messages, the regulator enters preemptively. Lehman was an uncontrolled explosion, Evergrande is a controlled implosion. American regulation did not enter. She was changing after the crisis. The (American) banks are more capitalized, but they did it almost out of survival instinct.

Is China’s regulation better?

As far as we can see, it’s very efficient. China is the bubble that never burst. We have 40 years of growth, since Deng Xiaoping (president who commanded the country since 1978 and throughout the 1980s, implementing economic reforms that led to accelerated growth) in the 1980s. There have already been episodes of financial weakness. Public banks were recapitalized, between 1996 and 2003, in a banking reform. They did more or less what they are doing now. Banks were in a precarious situation and were recapitalized before entering a situation of acute financial instability. Since then, it has not had any heavy financial crisis, with contagion. The international crisis that came from the US and Europe in 2007 and 2008, China contained brilliantly.

Can’t Japan’s experience, with the housing crisis in the early 1990s, be repeated?

Japan taught China a lot not to do. Japan’s central bank fueled the housing bubble throughout the 1980s. The yen appreciated sharply. That’s when the Japanese started traveling wildly around the world. The central bank managed this bubble very poorly at first. They acted later, not before, and took a long time to contain the damage. The Japanese bubble burst in the early 1990s and they spent a decade in a financial swamp of asset and liability restructuring.

What does the regulatory experience in Asia suggest about the role of the state in the economy?

The structural transformation of Asia, changing the composition of the economic organism, starting from Japan, places a brick in the hands of those who interpret capitalist economic development as a process always led by markets, in which the State would have little or nothing to do. How to account for this spectacular development, not only in China, but in all these (Asian) countries, without understanding the absolutely crucial role of the State in the economy? It is a state that we can call proactive and entrepreneurial. You may or may not own a business. Certainly, it exerts significant control over the financial sector, in the sense of placing it at the service of a development project, with structural transformation and social inclusion, understanding this as a matter of public interest, which should be under the responsibility of a public authority. China does this in a supercharged, anabolic way.

Is there no dichotomy between the State and the private sector?

It doesn’t have that. If someone comes from an orthodox Marxist tradition, he will have a hard time dealing with China. China declares itself socialist, but it is not this (Marxist) socialism. The State is a public authority that establishes the boundaries between the public and the private. By continually drawing and redrawing these boundaries, it creates markets. Nothing further than that idea of ​​privatizations, in which the State withers, dies, and markets are born. Quite the opposite. Who creates the markets is the State. Now he can act badly. It doesn’t mean that, because it’s there, it won’t do it badly.

In Brazil, has the participation of the State hindered or helped?

The State is important both to explain development and underdevelopment, because it can also get in the way. The State is not always working, it is not always a solution, but it is always there. Trying to understand stateless development or underdevelopment is a dead end. The bad question is: more or less state? The smartest question is: what kind of state? Looking back, we were once a China, we have already grown at rates of 8%, 10%, 14% per year. From 1930 to 1980, the three countries that grew the most were the Soviet Union, Japan and Brazil. We have already had a State with enough competence to promote growth. Where do we fail? Our state, democratic or authoritarian, has never solved our social problems. Now, to grow, we grew, but we were systematically interrupted by bottlenecks of a financial nature, external financial weakening processes, with debt crises, and internal, with very rapid growth in inflation. What strangled us was not having more or less a state. It was how we managed, not so well, the financial dimension of growth. Where do we have to learn? To have a State that acts so that finance plays an important role in financing development. We should pay much more attention to Asia and China, with more sympathetic eyes.