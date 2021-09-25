Evergrande does not pay investors, increasing uncertainty about the company’s future

LONDON – Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has not paid its investors. The company had an $83.5 million debt with international creditors that was supposed to be honored on Thursday, but it has not made the payment, according to sources consulted by the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.
Empire: Who is Hui Ka Yan, the Chinese raised by his grandmother who sold vinegar as a child and built the Evergrande empire
The amount refers to interest on bonds issued by the company abroad. The company was also expected to pay on Thursday US$40 million in interest owed to internal creditors, related to the issuance of another bond. But it is not known whether the company honored its commitments to the Chinese.
Although it issued a statement on the eve of the payment deadline saying it had “fixed” the problem for domestic creditors, Evergrande was silent yesterday and today, without officially reporting whether or not it had paid its investors inside or outside the country.
30 day grace period
For the default to be officially set in the case of bonuses issued abroad, it will be necessary to wait 30 days. This is the grace period. In other words, Evergrande still has time to look for payment options.
Analysis: Wall Street is betting its chips on the Chinese Communist Party
However, by letting investors down, doubts grow as to whether the company will manage to survive the crisis. The company is the second largest real estate developer in China and the most indebted in the world, with liabilities of US$300 billion.
Pressure on the government to bail out the company is mounting, but Beijing shows no signs of helping it directly. So far, what the government has done is to inject liquidity into the market in an attempt to calm investors.
Sources say the government would have advised state agencies not to get involved in the crisis until “the last minute”. Meanwhile, more payments are planned for next week, including the maturity of interest on bonds of $47.5 million.
The crisis affects small investors, who invested their savings in financial products backed by Evergrande properties, as well as the general population, who bought apartments that were still unfinished.
There are fears that what is happening with Evergrande will contaminate the financial sector as a whole and further damage the real estate sector, which is already slowing down.