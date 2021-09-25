Evergrande does not pay investors, increasing uncertainty about the company’s future

LONDON – Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has not paid its investors. The company had an $83.5 million debt with international creditors that was supposed to be honored on Thursday, but it has not made the payment, according to sources consulted by the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

The amount refers to interest on bonds issued by the company abroad. The company was also expected to pay on Thursday US$40 million in interest owed to internal creditors, related to the issuance of another bond. But it is not known whether the company honored its commitments to the Chinese.

Although it issued a statement on the eve of the payment deadline saying it had “fixed” the problem for domestic creditors, Evergrande was silent yesterday and today, without officially reporting whether or not it had paid its investors inside or outside the country.





Unfinished residential building in Evergrande Oasis, a housing development developed by the Evergrande Group in Luoyang Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS Unfinished residential buildings on the Evergrande Oasis, housing complex developed by the Evergrande Group in Luoyang Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS A man passes in front of a condominium developed by the Chinese company Evergrande, in Guangzhou, southern China: company must default on investors, suppliers and customers Photo: NOEL CELIS / AFP Vehicles pass unfinished residential buildings on the Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by the Evergrande Group in Luoyang Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS Aerial photo shows Evergrande Cultural Tourism City, a mixed-use development, in Taicang, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, East China Photo: VIVIAN LIN / AFP Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium under construction in southern China’s Guangdong province Photo: STR / AFP Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium under construction in southern China’s Guangdong province Photo: STR / AFP Cultural complex in the city of Suzhou, China: construction halted due to fear of default by real estate giant Evergrande Photo: JESSICA YANG / AFP Aerial photo shows Evergrande Cultural Tourism City, a mixed-use development, in Taicang, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, East China Photo: VIVIAN LIN / AFP A man passes in front of a condominium developed by the Chinese company Evergrande, in Guangzhou, southern China: company must default on investors, suppliers and customers Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS Aerial photo shows Chinese housing development Evergrande in Huaian, Jiangsu province Photo: STR / AFP Evergrande Cultural Tourism City, a mixed-use development, in Taicang, Suzhou City Photo: JESSICA YANG / AFP Guangzhou Evergrande football stadium under construction in Guangdong province in southern China. Photo: NOEL CELIS / AFP

30 day grace period

For the default to be officially set in the case of bonuses issued abroad, it will be necessary to wait 30 days. This is the grace period. In other words, Evergrande still has time to look for payment options.

However, by letting investors down, doubts grow as to whether the company will manage to survive the crisis. The company is the second largest real estate developer in China and the most indebted in the world, with liabilities of US$300 billion.

Pressure on the government to bail out the company is mounting, but Beijing shows no signs of helping it directly. So far, what the government has done is to inject liquidity into the market in an attempt to calm investors.

Sources say the government would have advised state agencies not to get involved in the crisis until “the last minute”. Meanwhile, more payments are planned for next week, including the maturity of interest on bonds of $47.5 million.

The crisis affects small investors, who invested their savings in financial products backed by Evergrande properties, as well as the general population, who bought apartments that were still unfinished.

There are fears that what is happening with Evergrande will contaminate the financial sector as a whole and further damage the real estate sector, which is already slowing down.