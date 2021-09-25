Evergrande drags Chinese bank and shows how crisis can contaminate the country – 09/24/2021 – Market

Now that China’s Evergrande Group’s colossal debts are in the international spotlight, the more than 100 billion yuan (R$81.88 billion) in the real estate conglomerate’s transactions with a regional bank are causing concern, and driving the government site trying to sever the ties between the two companies.

Shengjing Bank, a commercial bank based in Shenyang, a city in northeast China, Liaoning Province, holds substantial amounts of Evergrande debt securities. The company is also the bank’s largest shareholder.

As the debt crisis in the real estate giant advances, the Liaoning government is trying to insulate itself from the risks associated with Evergrande by repurchasing some of the company’s shares in the regional bank through two state-owned companies in the province.

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group and Shenyang Shengjing Investment Group, both controlled by the city government of Shenyang, acquired 1.9% of Shengjing shares held by Evergrande for 1 billion yuan (BRL 818.8 million), announced the bank on August 17th. Gao Wei, deputy mayor of Shenyang, said in July that the government would continue to support major state-owned companies based in the city to gradually expand their stake in Shengjing Bank.

The bank’s plight demonstrates how the ever-increasing vortex of the Evergrande crisis threatens to drag companies across China, and has the potential to affect millions of people. The most indebted of Chinese real estate companies, whose liabilities exceed $300 billion (BRL 1.6 trillion), is teetering on the brink of insolvency and raising concerns around the world about the possibility of a strong wave of contagion. Shengjing is just one of hundreds of companies that have a lot to lose, depending on the outcome.

The bank itself faces serious problems. In the first half of 2021, its net profit fell by 63.6% to 10.3 billion yuan (R$8.433 billion). China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in May fined four Shengjing branches 5.52 million yuan (£4.52 million) for violating rules and for making loans to unauthorized real estate projects.

Shengjing has chaotic internal funding problems similar to those of conglomerate HNA Group, which went bankrupt, said a financier who holds a key position at another mixed-owner bank.

The Chinese bank regulator is currently examining transactions between Evergrande and the bank, Caixin reported in July. The Commission’s office in Liaoning conducted an on-the-spot investigation of the bank, according to an employee of another mixed-control bank who was aware of the matter.

Evergrande acquired one billion shares of Shengjing from existing shareholders for 10 billion yuan (8.188 billion reais) in 2016 and became the bank’s largest shareholder, with a 17.28% stake. The price paid by Evergrande incorporated the company’s absorption of 50 billion yuan ($40.94 billion) in Shengjing’s troubled assets. As part of the transaction, the bank transferred these assets from its balance sheet to Evergrande’s through various channels, two people close to Shengjing told Caixin.

Evergrande actually paid between 30 billion and 40 billion yuan (24.564 billion and 32.752 billion reais) for the assets, another senior industry financier said.

“Evergrande has promised not to hold the executives in charge of these assets accountable” by taking control of bad debt assets, the financier said.

In 2019, Evergrande increased its stake in Shengjing to 36.4% through a private issue of 18 billion yuan (R$14.738 billion) in shares. Among the bank’s other shareholders, Lau Luen Hung, from the Hong Kong real estate developer Chinese Estates Holdings; Suen Cho Hung from Zhengbo; and Lo Ki Yan of Future Capital are friends of Evergrande founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan. The market is speculating that Evergrande owns more than 50% of the bank’s shares.

After the bankruptcy and government intervention in the regional bank Baoshang Bank in 2019, many local governments are looking to rescue heavily indebted urban commercial banks. As the Shenyang municipal government was experiencing a financial squeeze, it chose Evergrande to help mitigate the Shengjing crisis, and agreed to transfer ownership of some land and projects to the company as compensation, said a person close to the Shenyang government. .

After the second round of equity placement, several people associated with Evergrande joined Shengjing’s board. Qiu Huofa, the bank’s current chairman, was vice president of Evergrande. Zhu Jialin, Pan Darong and Ji Kun, all members of the bank’s board, also came from the developer.

The more than 100 billion yuan (BRL 81.88 billion) in transactions between the parties that are under investigation by regulatory authorities include not only the 50 billion yuan (BRL 40.94 billion) in distressed assets of Shengjing that the Evergrande has borrowed as well 13 billion yuan ($10.644 billion) in loans and debt securities held by shareholders, as well as 40 billion yuan (BRL24.564 billion) in Shengjing financing exposure to Evergrande affiliated companies.

The Chinese real estate group said in June that its financial transactions with Shengjing complied with all Chinese laws and regulations.

By the end of 2020, Shengjing had total assets of 1.04 trillion yuan ($851.552 billion). In addition to its regular lending operations, the bank had 358 billion yuan (R$293.130 billion) in financial investments, which includes nearly 150 billion yuan (R$122.820 billion) in non-standard fund-managed wealth management products. or investment companies. Market participants are speculating as to what proportion of those resources might have gone to Evergrande.

After Evergrande’s debt problems were exposed, Shengjing began to attract more market attention. The mixed bank executive who is well aware of the rival company’s situation said his bank will not return to any transaction with Shengjing once the current deals are completed.

In July, Chinese credit rating agency Lianhe Credit Rating downgraded Shengjing’s credit rating from AAA to AA+, citing the bank’s high exposure to anonymous customers.

Translation by Paulo Migliacci