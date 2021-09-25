Evergrande’s electric car unit already defaults on suppliers

The Electric Vehicles (EV) unit of China Evergrande did not pay the salaries of some employees and delayed payment to several factory equipment suppliers, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign that the developer’s debt crisis it already reaches other segments of the real estate group.

With cash crunches, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle is likely to struggle to meet its target of starting large-scale deliveries next year as trial production of electric vehicles at factories in Shanghai and Guangzhou has slowed down, the people said, who did not want to be identified.

Most employees at Evergrande NEV receive payment at the beginning of the month and another installment on the 20th. However, some mid-level managers have yet to receive the second installment for September, the people said.

At the same time, several equipment suppliers began pulling workers out of the Shanghai and Guangzhou units in early July due to non-payment of machines at Evergrande NEV factories.

Their job was to make adjustments to production equipment and fix any problems, the people said. As they are no longer available, Evergrande NEV now depends on its own team, which is not as familiar with the equipment. As a result, few test cars are manufactured on a daily basis.

Evergrande NEV representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The financial stress faced by the parent company of Evergrande NEV has worsened in recent weeks, which has led some to describe the potential contagion as China’s Lehman Moment, with the threat that the risks associated with Evergrande will freeze global credit markets.

The real estate giant, whose assets also include banks and media companies, has total debt of $300 billion and faces the possibility of default on bond payments. Investors are now awaiting signals from the Chinese government about a possible solution to the crisis at the risk of a chaotic collapse of the developer.

Evergrande NEV signaled in its semi-annual balance sheet released last month that it may have to delay car production unless it secures more capital in the near term. The company posted a loss of 4.8 billion yuan ($744 million) in the six months to June 30.

The startup, which promised in March 2019 to take Tesla’s lead from Elon Musk and become the world’s largest maker of electric vehicles in five years, has introduced nine models under its Hengchi brand, but has yet to produce a single car on a large scale.

The company caught the eye at the Shanghai Auto Show this year, with all nine prototypes on display and promises of 5 million cars built a year by 2035.