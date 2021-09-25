Every R$1 invested in advertising generates R$8.54 for GDP – Economy

Every R$1 invested in advertising generated for the Brazilian economy around R$8.54 during the year of pandemic. According to the study “The value of advertising in Brazil”, from Executive Board of Standard Rules (Cenp), this market moved BRL 49 billion in 2020, with an impact of BRL 418.8 billion for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the country.

The report was produced by the consultancy Deloite and took into account data from the Kantar Ibope Media, from Cenp-Meios and also interviews with 41 executives from advertising agencies, media, advertisers, marketing consultants, research institutes and entities in the sector.

The study shows the “multiplier” effect of the sector. To the marketing and brand director of the Santander, Igor Puga, the results are superior to those of segments such as traditional retail. In the international advertising market, according to Puga, Brazil outperforms Spain, where the average return for the area is one in five. “The eight-to-one multiplier is an excellent index. You can hardly find a degree of result with such similarity”, he assesses.

As in other sectors, advertising revenue was affected by the economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic. According to the report, gross investments in advertising in Brazil shrank 9.7% in 2020 when compared to the previous year. Invested capital reached R$ 54.3 billion in 2019. It was a drop greater than that of GDP as a whole, which fell 4.1% last year.

Despite the decrease, industry experts believe the report’s data point to a resurgence in the market. the president of Brazilian Association of Advertising Agencies (Abap), Mário D’Andrea, highlights that the result was “positive” for having surpassed the projections of class entities, which brought an even deeper recession scenario. “I personally expected worse numbers, as markets in other countries suffer even more in 2020,” he says.

Digital vs. traditional

In addition to the economic impact relationship, the research by Cenp and Deloitte also brought analyzes about the path of money in advertising. The report shows that, in 2020, the largest investments were made by the segments of commerce (18.9%), consumer services (16.3%), followed by the financial and insurance sectors (10.4%).

According to the president of Cenp, Caio Barsotti, the scarcity of resources in the pandemic has made advertisers prioritize more technological and higher-return applications, accelerating an already ongoing process of digitizing advertising. “How far the internet can go is the big question and will only be answered in the future”, says the president.

While ads on traditional platforms, such as radio and TV, showed a significant drop in the last five years, the amount allocated to digital vehicles grew 25% in the same period. According to the report’s projections, the expected growth for the digital advertising market is 85% by 2024, against a projected 23% advance in the offline business.