Ex-Grêmio, Paulo Victor is sent off after messing up the goal and Sporting beats Marítimo in extra time; see the bid

Closely, Marítimo could not hold a 0-0 draw against current Portuguese champion Sporting this Friday for the Portuguese Championship. At 53 minutes into the second half, ex-Gremista goalkeeper Paulo Victor took a while to get out of the goal, hit Jovane Cabral, was expelled from the field and generated the penalty for the 1×0 rival.

Recently, the archer terminated the contract he had with Grêmio and has been starting his first season with Marítimo’s shirt, which still has other Brazilians like Cláudio Winck and Ricardinho, loaned by the tricolor.

Check out the bid starring Paulo Victor:

Paulo Victor only 🔥pic.twitter.com/kJogZ4QJ0B — GRÊMIO DEPRÊ (22/45) (@GremioFBPADepre) September 24, 2021

With the Brazilian goalkeeper’s expulsion, veteran striker Edgar Costa had to go for the goal, as the team had already made all the allowed substitutions. In charge, Pedro Porro guaranteed the result to Sporting, which is fighting to renew its title.

Now in 3rd place, Sporting reached 17 points in the opening of the seventh round. The leader Benfica, aged 18, will play this Saturday, against Vitória de Guimarães, away from home. The termination of the PV with Grêmio was made in an agreement of approximately R$7 million.