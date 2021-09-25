Executions and amputations will happen again in Afghanistan, says minister of the new Taliban government

KANDAHAR and WASHINGTON — Executions and limb amputations will take place again in Afghanistan as a form of punishment, the minister of prisons in the interim government of the fundamentalist group Taiban, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, told a reporter for the Associated Press news agency in Kabul. But, unlike what happened in the first Taliban government, between 1996 and 2001, this time it is still unclear whether the punishments will take place in public.

“Cutting off hands is very necessary for security,” said Turabi, who was also a member of the group’s previous government. — Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadiums, but we never said anything about the laws and punishments in other countries. No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and make our laws based on the Qur’an.

Obscurantism, executions and poppies:learn about the first Taliban government

The statements by Turabi, responsible for the country’s penitentiary system, were condemned by the US, which hastily concluded the withdrawal of its military from Afghanistan on August 30, 15 days after the Taliban took over Kabul. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said by telephone that the punishments “constitute flagrant human rights abuses.”

“We stand firm with the international community to hold the perpetrators of these abuses accountable,” Price said. “We’re watching very closely, not just listening to the announcements that come out, but watching closely how the Taliban behaves.

Know more: Taliban reaches a month in power without ‘inclusive’ government or international recognition

The announcement is likely to hamper the Taliban’s coveted goal of gaining international recognition for their government. On Wednesday, at a meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly, the five permanent members of the Security Council — the US, China, Russia, the UK and France — said they would jointly pressure the group to form an “inclusive” government and that respects the rights of women and minorities.





There are those in the Taliban who argue that such sentences based on the supposed precepts of Islam continue to be publicly enforced. This is the case of Kandahar Province Information and Culture delegate, Noor Ahmed Sayed, who believes in its usefulness as a social therapy.

“When you execute someone in front of everyone, it’s to teach a lesson and you get very good results, because everyone sees what can happen to them,” Sayed told the newspaper El País, calmly explaining: “Executing people and that sort of thing it was something rare. These were people who had committed many proven murders. All of this happened according to sharia [lei islâmica]. If someone kills someone, they must be killed. But the murdered man’s family could save his life.

Executions, in case of murder, and amputation of members of thieves, turned from time to time into barbaric spectacles before thousands of people, are one of the darkest memories of the first Taliban government. In some cases, they were held in football stadiums as a prologue to games.

Sayed, who estimates that he is between 40 and 42 years old, has a prosthesis in his right leg, which he lost in combat when he was not even 20 years old. Over the past two decades, he believes Afghanistan has been full of “murderers, bandits or thieves”. So, with a slight smile, he says that “we have to punish those who commit crimes. If we don’t, the level of crime will increase”. To support his justification, he makes a reference to the death penalty in the US.

Minister Turabi himself lost a leg and an eye in combat against Soviet troops in the 1980s. He says the current government has promoted advances such as allowing television, cell phones, photos or videos. In addition, he said, women will be allowed to act as judges.