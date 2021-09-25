Exhibition at MIS celebrates work and life of Rita Lee | What to do in São Paulo

The Museum of Image and Sound (MIS) celebrates the career of Rita Lee, one of the living legends of Brazilian music. The show features original items from the singer’s personal life and career.

The exhibition tells a little about the 73 years of Rita Lee’s life and the more than 50 years of her career that she built.

She started with Mutantes in 1968, then was expelled from the group, joined the band Tutti Frutti and consolidated herself as a solo singer, releasing more than 20 albums. Rita retired from the stage in 2012, and since then has dedicated herself to a writing career.

From childhood is exposed a comic book of Peter Pan, the first character with whom Rita Lee fell in love.

At the entrance to the museum, the visitor is faced with a representation of the basement of the house where the singer lived with her parents, on Rua Joaquim Távora, in Vila Mariana.

The place had a TV because her father didn’t allow the device to be in the living room, a wall where she posted pictures of artists she liked, and an image of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, to whom her mother was very devoted.

Costumes worn by Rita Lee are scattered throughout the exhibition, such as one by the patron saint of Brazil, used in 1995 at the Pacaembu and Maracanã stadiums, which led to her being excommunicated.

There are also several instruments by the artist, such as a drum and a piano from the 1920s, which belonged to her mother.

Visitors can point their cell phone camera at a QR Code and be guided by Rita’s voice through the exhibition.

“Rita has an importance for universal music. She is unique. A woman of many layers and a multiple artist, singer, songwriter and actress. Visitors to MIS can see this in the exhibition,” said Guilherme Samora, artistic director of the exhibition and scholar of the singer’s legacy.

“It’s a thrill. For this project alone, there were more than four years of work, research and script,” he added.