F1 cancels free practice 3 of Russian GP due to heavy rains in Sochi

The rain really arrived in Sochi and made F1 change all plans. This Saturday (25), due to the storm that fell in the region of the racecourse, the third free practice of the Russian GP had to be cancelled.

Precipitation forecasts had been drawn up since the beginning of the week. Even on Wednesday, images released on social networks showed the Russian racecourse completely flooded due to the accumulation of water.

The Friday of rehearsals went without problems – and had the Mercedes duo as the fastest. However, this Saturday, the rain began to fall very hard, which forced the category not to perform the last training session before qualifying.

“Thinking about security, [foi tomada a decisão de] change the official schedule by canceling the third free practice due to force majeure. For the purpose of regulation and time limits, the TL3 will be considered to be held, unless the race director decides otherwise”, said those responsible.

The classification is also expected to change due to weather conditions. Michaeel Mais, director of the FIA, stated that “if the classification cannot take place today, as we have seen a few times before, we will reorganize the schedule to take place on Sunday morning.”

The schedule already had to be changed on Friday. With heavy rains expected, the first Formula 3 race was held at the start of the weekend – and had Dennis Hauger crowned champion of the season.