Fabio Bentes confirms total tickets for Rowing x Náutico | Sport Para | Online Diary

The time is coming! The Clube do Remo fan will be able to kill the longings and see the team in person disputing the Series B of the Brazilian Championship after 13 years, inside their home, the stadium Evandro Almeida, famous “Alçapão do Baenão”.

This Friday (24th), at 7pm, Leão Azul Paraense enters the field for the 26th round, in front of the Náutico-PE team, which is an old acquaintance of the Azulinos in national disputes. Furthermore, the confrontation between the two teams marks the return of the fans from Pará to the stadiums after practically 1 year and 6 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Baenão receiving only 30% of its capacity, as disclosed by the municipal and state health authorities, only 3,960 spectators will be allowed in the games where the Leão is playing at home. However, as informed by the president of Clube do Remo, Fabio Bentes, for the DOL report, the number of fans for the duel against Timbu will be much smaller.

“We closed sales at 1,640 (fans) for today’s game. With various requirements and criteria established, many fans arrived to buy tickets, but they couldn’t, mainly because they didn’t take the two doses of vaccines. Let’s move on”, detailed the representative of the Blue Lion.

The gates that give access to the Baenão stadium were opened at 3:00 pm and will close at 6:00 pm, 1 hour before the match. To gain access to the stadium, it will also be mandatory to present the vaccination card and document with a photo, in addition to the mask.

| Murilo Jatene

According to the health protocol made by the Football Federation of Pará (FPF), and which was approved by the State Government, the City of Belém and later by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), only fans who have received the tickets can buy tickets. two doses of vaccines from Astrazeneca, Coronavac or Pzier or single dose from Jansen.

The match between Clube do Remo and Náutico will have full coverage in real time, through the DOL portal sports team.