Fans turn last photo location into memorial

After the FBI indicated that digital influencer Gabby Petito was murdered in the US, followers and fans of the young woman turned the location of her last photo posted on Instagram into something like a memorial.

The post, made on August 25, was on the mural called “The Monarch”, located in Ogden, Utah. People left flowers, posters, photos and candles to honor and remember Gabby.

Responsible for creating the memorial, Jack McMahon shared photos of the place on Facebook.

Admittedly, this might seem a little strange. Gabby Petito wasn’t from Ogden, Utah, or even the west coast. However, she was a human being who saw beauty here. If she can show Utah some love, we can show her some love and join each other in her memory. he wrote

remember the case

The FBI indicated last Tuesday (21) that the digital influencer Gabby Petito was murdered in the US. Forensics have identified the 22-year-old’s body in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, but it has yet to declare a suspect of having committed the crime.

The human remains were found on Sunday (19), and the coroner concluded the confirmation after carrying out DNA tests. With the result, the FBI said it will continue the investigations to end the mysterious case.

Disappearance

The American disappeared while traveling in her van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, through national parks across the country. They left Florida in July. Gabby’s last contact with the family was on Aug. 25, according to her mother, Nicole Schmidt. This is the same date as the influencer’s last post on Instagram.

Gabby’s family reported her disappearance to the police on September 11th. Gabby Petito’s father appealed to the population to provide any information that might be useful in the investigation during a press conference on Thursday (16).

Gabby’s fiance returned home to Florida on September 1st. Wanted by the police and Gabby’s family, he refused to talk about the case: he didn’t explain why he came back alone, nor did he say where his fiancee would be.

Police officers are currently looking to Brian, considered “relevant” to the investigation, to provide further clarification.