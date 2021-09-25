Farm 13: Bullshit! Tati breaks the shack with Aline Mineiro, and Rico accuses Mileide Mihaile: “Hide food”; watch!

Successfully broken shack! The hay fire engulfed “The 13th Farm” earlier this Friday night (24). During a dynamic that airs in the next “Hora do Faro”, Tati Quebra Barraco and Aline Mineiro had an intense disagreement, which took the funkeira out of his mind and ended up in screaming. Rich Melquiades also fired charges against Mileide Mihaile.

Tati Quebra Barraco x Aline Mineiro

One of the “jokes” of Rodrigo Faro’s Sunday made the pedestrians give each other “satisfied” or “dissatisfied” signs. Aline pointed out that she was dissatisfied with Tati and the singer questioned her motivations. “Or was it because you heard me talking to Lizi [Gutierrez], and Lizi said that no one wanted to hug her, and I said that you were there welcoming Marina?”, recalled the artist.

“Actually, I didn’t listen”said Aline, when Tati insisted on his point. “You listened, because you sat there. It would be easier for you to say that that was it. Aline, okay, I respect you, thank you, but I think that’s why”, countered the singer. “If I listened, I would speak! I have no problem with that. Now I felt that’s why you distanced yourself”, returned the ex-panicat.

“Just to make it clear that no one mentioned your name”, pointed Quebra Barraco, about the episode of that conversation. “But how are you saying that I put you [insatisfeita] Because of that, if not even my name I heard? It’s not because of that”, justified the artist, stating that she did not understand why the artist had distanced herself. “Wow, I distanced myself, what do you mean? You do things for me straight away. If the person is far from me, I don’t do anything”, countered Tati. “Tati, can I feel my things? Can I have my opinion? When we take a stand, we are wrong. When we don’t take a stand, we’re a plant”, said Aline, when the matter was closed by Faro. Watch the excerpt:

But some time later, Tati exploded after Aline asked if the funk girl was talking about her. “Anyone mentioning your name? So you better keep yours, because no one is mentioning your name! Here they are asking me something, I’m saying what I think and what I think. Have you not already spoken? So it’s over. When you say ‘Aline’, you manifest. No one is saying your name”, shouted the singer.

“I just said what I think, I’ll give you my opinion”, replied Aline. “Has anyone touched your name here? So, be on your f*ck! Nobody’s talking to you, f*ck, f*ck”, shouted Tati, who added: “No one is quoting her name here”. The last speech also upset the model. “It’s not a*f*cking my name, I’m answering you”, returned Mineiro. See the video below:

After being advised to talk to Tati, Aline tried to approach the girl, but the attempt failed. “I don’t want to talk to you here. I like personality and you don’t have it”, countered Quebra Barraco. In the end, the ex-panicat spent hours in tears over what happened. Rico tried to comfort her. “In here, fuck off, wipe those tears away. If you’re not like that, the people will go over it”, opined the ex-On Vacation with Ex. “I know, but how are we going to overlook what we are. I’m not talking. You want us to be what we are not”, lamented the brunette. Look that:

tati to aline “I like personality and you don’t” pic.twitter.com/4dPGwIp9Dk She laughs. (@usually) September 24, 2021

the rich man said everything here pic.twitter.com/4X5vriMIEe She laughs. (@usually) September 24, 2021

Rich Melquiades x Mileide Mihaile

The dynamic for “Hora do Faro” also ensured a disagreement between Rico and Mileide, when the influencer showed his dissatisfaction with Wesley Safadão’s ex. “Mileide is very sleepy. She wants to be friends with everyone and that way she’ll make it to the final as a plant. If she lands in Roça, I’m sure if she goes to Roça she’ll scrape her foot from here”, he began, who even accused him of hiding food to favor his allies in the game. “Hide food for her little friends, got it? Because I’ve seen it”, shot. Check out:

rich saying that mileide hides food pic.twitter.com/sjGVX4Fw4H She laughs. (@usually) September 24, 2021

Mileide returned the gesture and gave her little sign of “dissatisfied” to Melquiades. “I wanted to give it to Rico, because he’s full of jokes with me and doesn’t talk to his face”, she said. “I told you you’re a plant, and I’m waiting for an opportunity to speak when I vote for you. You’re friends with everyone, very sly. Anyone who is a friend of everyone, is not a friend of anyone… I was just waiting for the opportunity”, replied the Alagoas.

“I’m glad you expressed what you’re talking about behind my back”, fired Mihaile. “Not behind your back! I was going to talk to your face, got it? I was just waiting for the day I would vote for you”, countered Rico, who went back to making his accusations. “Hide food for your little friends and, when it was missing for me, I would make a fuá in this house”, concluded. Watch the excerpt:

Someone calls the fire department, as the climate is very tense in Itapecerica da Serra!