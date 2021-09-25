Farm 13: Liziane discovers Nego do Borel’s mockery about her appearance and detonates the singer: “Liar, dissimulated, insufferable”; watch

With the return of the rural reality, who is also back is the painting “A Fazenda – Última Chance”, from the program “Hora do Faro”. During the recordings this Friday (24), the first eliminated from “A Fazenda 13”, Liziane Gutierrez, had a reckoning with Nego do Borel, after discovering that she was the target of ridicule by the funkeiro.

In the dynamics, Liziane watched some VTs and faced journalists and ex-peons. But one of the most tense moments was the “joke” in which the influencer distributed plaques to the season’s participants. Nego, who was one of the eliminated allies, received three negative adjectives from her: liar, disingenuous and insufferable. The signs took the singer by surprise.

“Oh, Rodrigo, that’s it, I’m impressed, I didn’t expect her. I think she didn’t sleep from yesterday to today, she needs to sleep, see all the episodes, see everything, who else came close to her, talked to her, hugged her, so she can talk about these things later. I think she woke up and went straight there. But I respect everything she’s saying”, countered the singer when he saw the “nicknames” he received. “I was one of the only people here, I’m not saying I was the only one, but that I had a conversation with her, laughed with her, was her partner”, he added.

Plate Liziane Gave Pro Nego from Borel: Funny, liar, disguised and unbearable pic.twitter.com/GIbeusO7Ny She laughs. (@usually) September 24, 2021

It was at this point that Liziane explained her hurt when she discovered that Borel had made fun of her appearance. “Regarding the fact that you are underhanded and liar, I’ve already told you this, that sometimes I don’t know when you’re being real or when you’re actually doing VT. And another thing, that story you said: ‘Oh, it looked like the Joker’. Watch your words. We laugh, but I know what I’ve suffered regarding aesthetics, be careful with the things you say”, she warned.

Gutierrez mentioned that the singer should be careful not to bully anyone, as he had done in her case. “More empathy towards aesthetic issues. Not only with me, because sometimes the joke hurts, be careful with your jokes. We have to have more empathy with people, sometimes people are laughing, but inside they’re bleeding. So, be careful not to bully anyone, hurt anyone’s feelings”, he added. Watch:

Liziane commented on Nego bullying her appearance. He ran out of things to say #The farm pic.twitter.com/S7FQSL3xy2 — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) September 24, 2021

Liziane also explained why she said that Nego was “unbearable”. “The unbearable thing was because, sometimes, I found you very boring”, she assumed. Borel also returned criticism for the eliminated. “Damn, but you were boring as fuck too, man”, he fired, who had been warned by Rodrigo Faro about the swear words in the air.

remember the case

On Tuesday (21), Nego do Borel made a big splash by imitating Liziane Gutierrez and making fun of the participant’s appearance. He was talking in the living room with Erika Schneider and Rico Melquiades, when he changed his face to satirize Liziane’s expression and tell him what she told him during the first party. “She came to me. What is her mouth like? She: ‘Ni, f*ck, man! Do you want to do VT with Tati [Quebra Barraco], did I? Do you want to do VT with Tati?’. I said: ‘What is this, Namaste? I want to do what’. I said, f*ck you look like the Joker”said the musician, twitching his mouth.

Watch the video below:

the deny of borel imitating Liziane’s mouth and saying she was looking like the joker at the party pic.twitter.com/gWNsiB9s8Q — rich (@richzei) September 21, 2021

The scene gave people talk and it didn’t take long for Liziane’s team to comment on the matter. The official profile of the person repudiated the attitude. “They preach so much love to their neighbor, ask for respect and forget that they are being watched on national television. Nego do Borel mocking the appearance of a girl with traumas, fears and who has already said that she did not choose to be going through this”, started the note.

The team also recalled that Liziane was the victim of a medical error – something that was even raised by her in the house. “Call someone the Joker and laugh about something that hurts, that it was a medical error? This is too rotten. Beforehand, we have already registered that we are against this posture, especially of a singer who has influence over the public. We are with you and wishing you a lot of strength, Liziane! “, concluded the text.

Despite Lizi’s mild words at “Hora do Faro”, her team confirmed that they will file a lawsuit against Nego. “It was very unethical of him. An unnecessary and unfortunate comment. He who asks so much respect for his neighbor, could not disrespect a person like that”, said the model’s advisor, Irinaldo Oliver. In the first week on the reality show, the influencer recalled that she had mistakes in a 2018 facial harmonization and ended up suffering very serious complications. Watch the videos and find out all the details by clicking here.