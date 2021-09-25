Farmer stuffs viper in mouth and dies after being bitten in tongue – News

A farmer in the Astrakhan region of southern Russia died after he stuck a viper in his mouth and received a sting to his tongue. The few seconds presentation was made to entertain colleagues who worked with him in a field of watermelons.

As reported by the Daily Mail tabloid, reports claim that the snake-swallowing trick is popular among locals. ATTENTION: STRONG PICTURES TO FOLLOW!

The video is interrupted when the farmer acknowledges the bite. Hours later, he was hospitalized and diagnosed with Quincke’s edema, an allergic reaction that led to a fatal swelling of his tongue and throat.

The medical report details that the patient’s tongue “barely fit in the mouth”, which made it impossible to breathe properly. Death was found as anaphylactic shock.

An expert consulted by the Russian news agency Punkt-A classified the snake responsible for the bite as a steppe viper, a poisonous species, but rarely lethal to humans.

Worth the click: Prosecutor arrested after walking naked and drunk through town

According to the herpetologist, the farmer “died only from an allergic reaction similar to that which can occur with a wasp sting”, for example.

“The steppe viper is poisonous, but only insects can really fear it,” he explains.

The agency’s text ends with an appeal for snakes not to be put in their mouths “if [você] not sure it could end in an unfavorable way”.

An Indian who captured a cobra, on the other hand, also showed off with the animal and died. Check it out below!