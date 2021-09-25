Fate of Daniel Alves, Murdered Player and More: Football News

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

“Definition of Daniel Alves, player murder, squad call, postponed games”: These and other news shook the football world this Friday (24). And at Torcedores.com you are well informed with the latest news about the sport most followed by Brazilians.

See today’s top football news:

Ball market: After termination with São Paulo, Daniel Alves opens the game about the future

Free since he terminated his contract with São Paulo, right-back Daniel Alves spoke about his future this Friday (24). Through a publication on social networks, the Brazilian national team player informed that he decided not to settle with any club for the rest of this year.

This Friday (24), coach Tite released the list of squads for the Brazilian team for the next three games of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. is another novelty.

CBF defines solution for Brasileirão matches postponed during FIFA date

Brasileirão will no longer end on December 5th, the date initially scheduled. The CBF decided to stretch the championship due to new games postponed during the October FIFA-date.

Player is murdered shortly after being voted best match in Pernambuco

The city of Carpina, in the interior of Pernambuco, was the protagonist of a barbaric crime last Thursday night (23) in the Novo neighborhood. Elected the best player on the court in a futsal match in the city, the young Renan Pereira da Silva, 21, was murdered near the gym where the Neighborhood Championship was being held, shortly after leaving the court.

READ TOO:

But already? Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira defines plans to retire

Flamengo: Libertadores registered striker suffers serious ankle injury

Death of a former striker, millionaire debt, ‘Caso Avelar’ and renewals: Corinthians news today (23)

Ball Market: Remember him? Ex-Palmeiras, forward Ronny negotiates with Serie B club

Daniel Alves’ new club, Neymar at Flamengo, Romário threatens CBF and more: today’s football news (23)

Palmeiras fans remember a photo and ask for Arboleda to be hired

Romário indicates “ideal replacement” for Tite in the Brazilian team

After a historic gaffe, TV Globo prohibits replay of goals reviewed by the VAR