Faustão makes MasterChef ‘evicted’ from the Band; ‘Open Game’ will have change – 25/09/2021

The arrival of Faustão has caused numerous structural changes in the Band, and the program that will suffer the most is MasterChef Brasil, which was “evicted” from the network and will be recorded in an external studio from 2022 onwards.

The report found that Catia Fonseca and Renata Fan were also affected by the arrival of their new castmate. Faustão will have exclusivity on Studio 1, the biggest of the Band, which currently hosts the daily programs of the grid.

Starting next year, the Best of the Afternoon and the Open Game will be broadcast from Studio 2, which is more compact, but capable of hosting both attractions. Although they have to be conditioned to a smaller space, Catia’s and Renata’s programs will not have their scenarios reformulated.

Fausto Silva will have a daily and nightly program, and the details are still treated as a secret. Internally, it has been called Faustão na Band, but the network has not yet hammered out the title, as there are other possibilities under study. The premiere is taken for granted in January.

In addition to taking most of his team from Globo, Faustão hired his sister, Leonor Corrêa, with whom he hadn’t worked for 23 years. She directed Domingão do Faustão between 1992 and 1999, but left her brother to go her own way. She was program director at Record, presenter at Band and RedeTV!, and author of soap operas at SBT. Unemployed since July 2020, after Silvio Santos’ broadcaster extinguished the television drama department and canceled the soap opera Patinho Feio (which she used to write), Leonor joined the development and frame creation team for the new program at Band.

Almost all the dancers from the last formation of Domingão do Faustão accompanied the presenter in his change to the Band. The girls, eventually, have been going to the station, located in the Morumbi neighborhood, in the south side of São Paulo, to do some tests and rehearsals in the studio.

Also part of Fausto Silva’s team is his wife, Luciana Cardoso, who was fired from Globo weeks before the presenter announced his permanent departure from the former station. She was a screenwriter and producer for Domingão.

He commanded the last Domingão do Faustão on June 6, was hospitalized and on June 17, the station announced the termination of the presenter’s contract – who had promised to stay on the air until December 2021.