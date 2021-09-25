Faustão na Band program already has a name and will have dancers on stage

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

The presenter Fausto Silva, who left TV Globo abruptly, is already establishing how his new attraction in the Band will be. According to the website Notícias da TV, from January 2022 the veteran will lead Faustão na Band, the name of his new debut attraction.

On the new network, the veteran will face a marathon and will air from Monday to Friday, from 20:30. Other news of the project should be announced on October 30th, when the station will present the programming for the advertising market. The name of Fausto’s attraction was made public firsthand by columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7.

Band is also studying the finalization of the production of the newscast Band Notícias, which will air at 10:00 pm, aiming to give more space to Fausto’s program. The idea is that the schedule is for shows, like Johnny Saad’s. The broadcaster intends to make strong content to compete with other broadcasters in prime time.

According to information provided by Notícias da TV, Faustão’s new program will have the presenter in the old way: without so many purchased formats and with more improvisation on stage. One of the paintings that will be revived is Pizza do Faustão, which was no longer made at Globo. It is worth remembering that the dancers will continue with the presenter, such as ex-Miss Brasil, Júlia Gama.

Much of the global program team accompanied the presenter to the Band. In January of this year, Faustão decided to leave the company where he had worked since 1989. At the end of April, the communicator signed a five-year contract with Band, the broadcaster that projected him nationally in the 1980s.