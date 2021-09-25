Federal Government Analyzes the Possibility of Extending Emergency Assistance

The Federal Government has been facing severe difficulties in solving the issue of payment of court orders. Thus, this directly influences the lack of budget necessary for the implementation of Auxílio Brasil. Thus, the pressure for a possible new extension of Emergency Aid has been intensifying in recent days.

Part of the government wants to approve the payment of Auxílio Brasil from R$300 to 17 million families. Another, from the political sector, advocates a new extension of Emergency Aid. In this sense, it would be possible to support almost twice as many people as compared to Auxílio Brasil. This fact, however, can be extremely harmful to the country’s economy, as the increase in the number of expenses would generate an even greater imbalance in the fiscal sector.

So, with the approach of next year’s electoral process, members of the government defend that the administration should maximize social spending. In addition, the process of a new extension of Emergency Aid would contribute to strengthening the popularity of Bolsonaro, which has been weakened due to controversies involving the management of the pandemic throughout Brazil.

Brazil Aid with a budget of BRL 62 billion

Auxílio Brasil, a new social program that will replace Bolsa Família as of November, should have an average ticket of R$300. In addition, the goal is for the program to reach around 17 million people. With that, its cost would reach a total of R$ 62 billion.

However, if the implementation of the Bolsa Família restructuring measure does not take place, the government will not be able to launch a new social program in 2022. The prohibition is due to the determinations of the Electoral Law, which makes this type of action impossible in electoral years. For that reason, then, there is even more pressure for a further extension of Emergency Relief.

Members of the economic team argue that the implementation of Auxílio Brasil would maintain stability and that other solutions that could be adopted would not have the same impact. Thus, a negative repercussion in the financial market and public coffers is possible.

Furthermore, in addition to the creation of Auxílio Brasil, the elaboration of the national Vale Gás is still not discarded. That is, since the product has seen an increase of around 40% this year. Therefore, Vale Gás would be an alternative for families that would no longer receive Emergency Assistance and that do not meet the criteria of Brazil Assistance.

Emergency Assistance only buys 23% of a basic food basket

The decrease in the amounts paid through the benefit and the increase in inflation rates had a major impact on the assistance program. In this sense, Emergency Assistance suffered a reduction of around 77% of its purchasing power for a basic food basket in the Metropolitan region of the State of São Paulo.

In comparison, in the period in which the beneficiaries of the benefit received amounts of R$600 or R$1200, the situation was different. At the time, therefore, it was possible to purchase a complete basic basket. That is, with all products considered essential, which resulted in an average value of R$ 556.25.

However, after the decrease in values ​​in 2021, which nowadays range between R$ 150, R$ 250 and R$ 375, this possibility has decreased. In addition, it is necessary to consider that the basic food basket increased by 16.9% due to inflation. Therefore, with the minimum amount of the benefit, it is only possible to purchase around 23% of the products that make up the basket, currently costing around R$ 650.50.

Thus, the amount of R$ 1,200, which was intended for women who are heads of households, bought two baskets in 2020. Currently, the amount of R$ 375 for the same group enables the purchase of 58% of the basket.

Emergency Assistance should be R$ 701.66 to maintain purchasing power

The decrease in the value of the benefit, the increase in inflation and the decrease in Brazilian purchasing power was what ended up leaving the value of more expensive products.

Between the period from April 2020 to August 2021, the inflation rates measured by the INPC reached 11.1%. In this sense, the INPC is the index calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which means the National Consumer Price Index. This, in turn, serves to measure inflation in family groups that receive earnings of up to five minimum wages.

Thus, to offset the increase in the price of the basic food basket in the State of São Paulo, the Emergency Aid for August should be R$ 701.66 or R$ 1,403.33 for women who support their homes alone.

In addition to reducing the amount of installments to be paid, in 2021, the government also further restricted the access of beneficiaries to the program. According to data provided by the Ministry of Citizenship, during the month of July, 34.9 million citizens received aid. Thus, it can be seen that the number of beneficiaries is much lower than in 2020, when the measure reached 68.2 million people.

Persistence of the crisis promoted the extension of Emergency Aid

According to Matias Cardomingo, a researcher at Made/USP (University of São Paulo), the decrease in the power to compose Emergency Aid demonstrates a decrease in the quality of life of the most vulnerable population in Brazil. Furthermore, it also raises a set of questions about economic recovery in a post-pandemic period.

Emergency Relief emerged as a temporary emergency program to financially help families affected by the economic and social impacts of the pandemic across the country. The government’s economic team, then, believed that Brazil would be able to recover in a few months and that help would no longer be needed in a short time. However, she was forced to extend the payment of the benefit in smaller amounts due to the continuity of the pandemic.

“The government has been predicting a V-shaped recovery for two years, but growth projections only fall, and inflation forecasts rise. In addition, it is a timid recovery, which does not distribute income and generates little employment”, said Cardomingo.

The researcher also claims that keeping the value of Emergency Aid at R$600 for a long period was not a viable option, considering the lack of public resources. However, he believes that the cuts could have been smaller.