FGTS review will release more than R$300 billion to 70 million workers

The revision of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) can benefit a total of 70 million workers who have been working with a formal contract for at least some time since 1999, totaling more than R$300 billion more in the workers pocket.

For those who don’t know, the revision of the FGTS is the direct action of unconstitutionality ADI 5090, which is nothing more than an action that runs in court and awaits the decision of the Supreme Court (STF) on the subject.

In this action, it is requested to change the monetary correction index of the Guarantee Fund, which is the Referential Rate (TR), which index has been zeroed for several years and cannot keep up with inflation.

So when the balance of all workers undergoes correction according to the advance of inflation, the correction uses the Referential Rate that is zero, and so, consequently, inflation ends up “eating” the workers’ money.

Now imagine inflation eating up the FGTS balance of all workers since the year 1999, the size of the loss and money that workers are losing.

Who is entitled to review?

The revision of the FGTS is allowed for any and all workers who at some point after 1999 worked with a formal contract and had a balance in the Guarantee Fund accounts.

It is worth remembering that the action to review the FGTS is still awaiting judgment, so it is not a certainty that the workers will receive it. The definition of receipt will only occur after the judgment of the STF.

However, it is worth remembering that when judging the issue, the STF can apply a modular effect and guarantee access to values ​​only to workers who enter with action.

It is also important to remember that not all workers will have a lot of money to earn. Normally, the review ends up paying off for workers who since 1999 have spent most of their time working with a formal contract.

Thus, for those who spent most of their time out of the labor market, or who performed activity without a formal contract and, as a consequence, without FGTS deposits, the review may not be so advantageous.

However, according to data from the LOIT FGTS, a data analysis and revision calculation platform, of the approximately 400 thousand workers who used the platform, the average amount to be received by the workers reaches R$ 10 thousand.

The calculation of the FGTS revision is quite complex, as it involves correction indices applied over each period and cumulatively. Thus, these platforms like the LOIT FGTS end up helping workers to identify the balance.

How and where to request the FGTS review

There are currently three ways in which the worker can file a lawsuit, and it is also possible for those who cannot afford a lawyer, let’s see what they are:

File a lawsuit with the support of a lawyer

The most recommended way to file the lawsuit is to file the request through a lawyer who is responsible for representing the worker as well as for all guidance and accessory about the calculations.

In addition, having a lawyer can be a benefit so that the worker is always informed and advised on the subject and what is actually worth it for those interested in the action.

Enter the review through the Federal Public Defender’s Office

Low-income workers who are unable to pay the procedural costs with a qualified professional may also file for review of the Guarantee Fund.

For this worker, it is possible to access the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) informing him that he intends to file a review of the FGTS balance.

Enter the review through class action

In this situation, the union itself enters with collective action, which will be applied to associates who adhere to the action (requiring specific authorization from the worker). In this case, the union does not charge the membership or even the fee of those who want to join.

Required documentation

The request for review of the FGTS must be made in court and to file the appropriate, individual judicial measure, the interested party must present a copy of a personal identification document with the CPF, CTPS to prove enrollment in the FGTS, proof of residence, extract of the FGTS from 1999 as well as the calculation of the correction.

Finally, just as at the state level, at the federal level there is also a special federal court, with the same objectives and rites as the state court, so the review can also be requested individually before the court, but the amount to be refunded cannot be higher than R$ 60,000.00, otherwise, the request will be sent to a common federal court.